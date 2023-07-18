Presenting a sonic rainbow of adventurous musical offerings in classical and contemporary chamber and symphonic music, Latin jazz and native American motifs, the Siletz Bay Music Festival returns for its 11th season Friday, August 25.
The event kicks off an ambitious 10-day series featuring over 50 virtuoso musicians performing 11 concerts at five locations in Lincoln City and Newport.
Tickets are on sale now at www.SiletzBayMusic.org.
Under the leadership of its Artistic Director, Yaacov “Yaki” Bergman, the prestigious Festival has become known for the unconventional diversity of its programing, and this year’s series promises to be the most adventurous series in its long history, according to organizers.
Returning world-class virtuoso artists will be joined by new exciting faces and, the organizers said in addition to iconic much-beloved selections from the classical canon, performances will place an emphasis on diversity and innovation with a world premiere piece, a Latin jazz night, a multi-media music-and-art performance, the symphonic poem, “How Can You Own the Sky,” based on Native American storytelling, and chamber music by three women composers.
Following the Festival’s tradition, two free concerts are included in the 2023 concert schedule.
Bergman calls his approach to the Festival’s programming a "big tent."
“The Siletz Bay Music Festival is the embodiment of different musical traditions that are equally profound," he said. "By blending genres together in one festival, we create the opportunity for amazing creativity. It’s quite incredible that we can bring such a multi-genre approach into fruition."
In a previous interview with The News Guard, Bergman described how the Festival began over 20 years ago.
“My wife Joan and I stopped for breakfast at the Salishan on the way to California and were struck by the magnificent Siletz Bay nestled in the bucolic setting of the spectacular Oregon coast and mused how perfect it would be as the home of a music festival. As they say, the rest is history,” he said.
Bergman also shared his passion for what he does.
“My love and passion for music is boundless and extends to every musical genre,” he said. “This love and passion is what I am deeply eager to share with the entire community I call the Siletz Bay Music Festival family… a community that is wonderfully diversified and includes all ages and musical tastes. The Siletz Bay Music Festival is unique in that it provides a wide variety of musical styles on the highest and most refined performance level by musicians of the highest caliber from all over the globe.”
History
Widely acclaimed as one of the Central Oregon Coast’s premiere cultural events, the Siletz Bay Music Festival was founded to bring multi-genre world-class music performed by outstanding musicians to the area, reaching across race, culture, age, social and economic barriers and providing extraordinary musical experiences.
Festival venues
Performances will once again take place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Congregational Church and at Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. And for the first time, orchestral performances will take place at Chinook Winds Casino Resort and a free concert will take place at Lincoln City’s Regatta Park.
Bergman has once again set the stage for potent music making by enlisting a stellar lineup of musicians.
Returning to this year’s festival will be such world-class artists as pianists Mei-Ting Sun and Michele Chow, violinists Asi Matathias, Tosca Opdam, Anthea Kreston and James Stern, cellists Katherine Schultz and Jason Duckles and violaist Miriam English Ward, who have all performed on recordings and in prestigious concert venues around the world.
Exciting new faces include the 18-year-old multi-instrumental wunderkind Michele Bushkova, who will be featured on violin and piano, acclaimed flautist Amelia Lukas, native American storyteller, drummer and dancer Brent Florendo and Grammy-winning pianist-composer-arranger Daniel Freiberg, whose extraordinary background in the field of Latin jazz will add a new dimension to this year’s contemporary musical offerings.
Festival performances
Friday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: “Gala Opening Night Reception” and recital featuring pianist Mei-Ting Sun.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: “Saturday Soiree” with an eclectic mix of chamber music.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: the ever-popular “Musical Tapas” program of small bites of spirited music and gourmet food.
Monday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: “Sights and Sounds,” a multi-sensory music and art performance.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Congregational Church: “A Musical Feast” free chamber music concert.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Pacific Maritime Heritage Center: “Siletz Comes to Yaquina” chamber music concert.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: “Welcome to the Club” Latin jazz performance with guest vocalist Jessie Marquez.
Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort: “Benefit Dinner and Dance” featuring dance music by the Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.
Regatta Park Bandshell, “Free Family Concert,” program TBD.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Chinook Winds Resort: “A Night at the Symphony” with full orchestra.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort: “Sounds of the Americas” with full orchestra, storytelling and the ground-breaking symphonic poem, “How Can You Own the Sky” and Daniel Freiberg’s symphonic suite, “Northern Journey.”
Sponsors
The Festival is made possible in part by grants from the Roundhouse Foundation, Pacific Power Foundation, Three Rivers Foundation, and the Oregon Cultural Trust. Sponsors include Lincoln City Gifts, Beachcrest Brewing Company, the Rosanne B. and W. Gregory Berton Fund, Edward Jones – Wendy C. Wilson, Financial Advisor, Charlotte Lehto Insurance Agency, Gray Coast Tax Service, Meredith Lodging, and Lincoln City Cultural Center. Community partners include Explore Lincoln City, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Driftwood Public Library. The Festival media sponsor is Oregon Coast Today.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.
Read previous News Guard coverage of the Festival and its participants, including a one-on-one interview with Yaki Bergman, at thenewsguard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.