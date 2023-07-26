Two hikers from out of the Lincoln County area located human remains in a dispersed campsite outside Yachats, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
The hikers collected a dog from the campsite, returned to their vehicle, and reported the incident to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office July 25. Deputies responded to the area and were directed to the campsite, which was located approximately a half-mile into thick foliage, through rough terrain.
The remains appeared to have been exposed to the environment for a prolonged period. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives conducted a death investigation before the Lincoln County Search and Rescue Team removed the remains.
The remains have been tentatively identified, but will undergo advanced testing to make a final determination. No identifying information had been released as pf July 26. No suspicious circumstances have been determined and there is no concern for community safety, according to the LCSO.
The dog from the campsite was retrieved by an Animal Services Deputy and remains at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
