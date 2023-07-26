Human Remains Found

The identity of the remains had not been released as of July 26.

Two hikers from out of the Lincoln County area located human remains in a dispersed campsite outside Yachats, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The hikers collected a dog from the campsite, returned to their vehicle, and reported the incident to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office July 25. Deputies responded to the area and were directed to the campsite, which was located approximately a half-mile into thick foliage, through rough terrain.

