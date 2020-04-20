Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital received a special delivery today (April 20) from the Oregon Army National Guard.
The Oregon Health Authority purchased two large medical tents per region in the state. In this region, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital each were selected to receive these items.
The items included a 15 foot by 18 foot insulated medical tent with four patient beds, hard flooring, isolation insert, heating and air units.
Last week, citizen-soldiers with the Oregon Army National Guard facilitated transportation and distribution of medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all 36 counties, nine Tribal Nations and two Tribal Health Agencies in order to enhance needed supply inventories as part of the ongoing response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Those deliveries assisted communities large and small with their inventories of masks, gloves and other critical equipment. No PPE’s were involved in today's delivery.
The tent will be used as an extension of the emergency department, according to Samaritan Health Services (SHS).
"Sort of like a fast track care area for patients with relatively minor medical needs who can be treated and released without having to enter the hospital," said Mary Jo Kerlin, SHS Marketing and Communications Coordinator. "This would be put into use in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. Patients without coronavirus will be able to receive treatment without having to enter the hospital environment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.