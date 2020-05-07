The Oregon Air National Guard is scheduled to fly multiple F-15 Eagle flyovers over hospitals and other locations throughout Oregon during the month of May in order to salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts.
The tribute is scheduled to be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.
“This is a joint effort to demonstrate support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response; the goal is to unite all Oregonians during this time,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “This effort also demonstrates the full capabilities of our Oregon National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. Whether on the ground delivering needed Personal Protective Equipment throughout Oregon or in the skies protecting the Pacific Northwest, the Guard is in this together with Oregonians.”
Anyone living in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets. People are encouraged to view the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.
The flyovers are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate designated times Friday, May 8.
9:36 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Tillamook, Ore.
9:46 a.m. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Newport, Ore.
