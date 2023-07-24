The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) invites the community to National Night Out 2023 in the Lincoln City Community Center parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug.
The community event includes a chance to play fun games and win fabulous LCPD swag prizes, enjoy free food, and get the opportunity to dunk a police officer, according to the LCPD.
