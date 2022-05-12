Lincoln County proclaimed May 6-12 as National Nurses Week in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners read and approved the proclamation during a meeting Wednesday, May 4.
The proclamation states that in 1974, the president of the United States issued a proclamation declaring National Nurses Week, which is traditionally celebrated the week of May 6-12. There are nearly 3.1 million registered nurses in the United States, which comprise the nation’s largest single component of the health care profession. The demand for registered nurses will be greater than ever with the aging of the American population, continued expansion of life-sustaining technology and the growth of home health services, the proclamation adds. This year’s theme of National Nurses Week is “A Voice to Lead – Invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health.”
“Each of you are familiar with the tasks a nurse will do throughout their shift, working on weekends, holidays, missing children’s sporting events, birthdays and other activities,” said Jamie Russell, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office lieutenant and jail commander. “This profession, no matter where you choose to work, is a 24-7 operation.”
Russell said no two days are the same.
“The staff that makes up your corrections health team are eight individuals, who at any point throughout their shift, may wear one of many hats,” Russell said.
Individuals are incarcerated for many different reasons. Some of the common medical needs are detox, wound care, chronic disease, mental health and diabetes.
“We are fortunate in Lincoln County to partner with Oregon Coast Community College, which allows nursing students to work one-on-one with our nurses,” Russell said. “This partnership allows for these students to better understand the profession of corrections health nursing.”
Dr. Crystal Bowman, director of nursing and allied health at Oregon Coast Community College, said she looks forward to increasing enrollment in the program.
