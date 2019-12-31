The National Weather Service of Portland issued a second Coastal Hazard Message Tuesday regarding a high surf advisory along the coast.
The advisory was issued to the Central and North Oregon Coast, along with the South Washington Coast and will remain in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
WHAT... For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions expected. Breakers up to 25 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible.
WHERE... In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
WHEN... For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening.
IMPACTS... Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. These waves can move with great speed further up the beach than you expect. No place on the beach is too high for a wave to reach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
