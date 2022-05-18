The City of Newport advises that there will be an all-day closure of NE 1st Street between NE Eads and NE Fogarty on Monday, May 23, for sewer repair construction.
It will affect access to local businesses, who have been individually contacted, including Associated Cleaning Services, Foodshare of Lincoln County, Four Paws Grooming, and Pick of the Litter. Detour signs will direct traffic via NE 2nd Street.
