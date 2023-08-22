U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that Oregon State University will receive nearly $160,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for disaster preparedness, innovation and education.
“I’m all in to ensure Oregon’s coastal communities have all the resources they need to prepare and then recover from a disaster that could strike at any moment,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified OSU has earned these federal investments to help shore up our coastal communities against tsunamis and earthquakes.”
“The Oregon Coast is critical to our state’s economy, and it’s important that we provide coastal community members and visitors alike with the resources and education necessary to be alert and respond to extreme coastal events,” Merkley said. “The success and future of Oregon’s coastal economy depends on our ability to prepare and recover from natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes, and this Sea Grant will help build the needed resilience to weather these events.”
The Oregon Sea Grant project through OSU will focus on increasing tsunami and earthquake awareness and resilience through innovation and education. Tourists and locals will benefit from education tools, community supply caches, and engaging activities to recognize, respond to, and recover from these coastal disasters.
NOAA’s National Sea Grant Office and Office of Response and Restoration’s Disaster Preparedness Program announced a total of $634,936 in funding to four projects nationwide tailored to support local needs regarding disaster preparation. The four Sea Grant-based projects will assist NOAA, partners, and coastal communities to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from all hazards, including coastal disasters.
“Oregon Sea Grant’s marine educators will be improving the odds for coastal residents and visitors to make life-saving decisions during a major Cascadia earthquake and tsunami event,” Oregon Sea Grant Director Karina Nielsen said. “The team, led by Oregon Sea Grant Educator Tracy Crews, will use a three-pronged approach to support community learning, preparation, and innovation. Using educational, clue-driven hunts, Tsunami Quests, people of all ages will learn about the locations of evacuation routes, safe places, and other emergency resources. Engaging communities through Prepare Fairs will empower collective and individual emergency preparedness"
According to Nielsen, delivering innovative solutions, designed by students, will provide just-in-time information and access to emergency caches and safety information during a seismic event.
