Preparedness, Innovation Funding

The Oregon Sea Grant project through OSU will focus on increasing tsunami and earthquake awareness and resilience through innovation and education.

 Metro Creative Connbecton

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that Oregon State University will receive nearly $160,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for disaster preparedness, innovation and education.

“I’m all in to ensure Oregon’s coastal communities have all the resources they need to prepare and then recover from a disaster that could strike at any moment,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified OSU has earned these federal investments to help shore up our coastal communities against tsunamis and earthquakes.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite spot in Lincoln City?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.