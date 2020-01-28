Development Director, Kelly Ellis, announces that Neskowin Valley School (NVS) has received funding from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF) and the Diack Ecology Education Program. Funding from these organizations will be supporting the school’s initiative to enhance their environmental science and STEM education goals, providing hands-on science equipment for all students that attend NVS, preschool through eighth grade.
The STCCF donated $1000 in funding towards the development of a robotics program. NVS used the funds to purchase a 3D printer and laser engraver. This equipment will provide the opportunity for students to engage in STEM education projects. Studies have shown that introducing students to robotics at an early age increases their capacity for creativity, teaches them the importance of grit and determination, promotes inclusivity, and prepares them for the future. We are excited to offer this program to our students and look forward to the educational impact this will make in our classrooms.
The Diack Ecology Education Program Grant was written and submitted by NVS teachers Angie Wright and Nicole Camberg. The grant initiative was spearheaded by NVS’ 4th and 5th-grade classroom. After participating in the Fish Eggs to Fry Program with Cedar Creek Hatchery for the past three years, the students began to wonder if they were releasing the Summer Steelhead Salmon in the best spot to help survival and return spawning. We are grateful that the grant team at Diack agreed that such a question must be answered and approved funding to purchase environmental science equipment that can deepen our student’s knowledge of the creeks ecosystem and local salmon habitat. We are excited to be better informed this year when it comes time to choose a location to release our salmon fry.
“Charitable contributions are crucial to the sustainability of our school,” remarks Development Director, Kelly Ellis. “We are grateful for these community partners that believe in our mission and support our programs.”
Since 1972, Neskowin Valley School has offered an independent, individualized educational environment that celebrates student diversity and uniqueness. To learn more about Neskowin Valley School, visit www.neskowinvalleyschool.com.
