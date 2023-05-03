Site Location

The new Lincoln County Animal Shelter site is at SW Dahl Avenue in Waldport.

 Courtesy

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, including the county's Animal Shelter team, Board of Commissioners (BOC), and Animal Shelter Development Team have been working on securing a new location for an improved and updated shelter.

“After years of research, planning, and hard work, we are excited that the new Animal Shelter building will expand and improve the services that are currently available to our communities and animals” Lincoln County Sheriff Landers said during a briefing May 3. "We are pleased to announce the County is purchasing a property on SW Dahl Ave. in Waldport, as the new animal shelter location."

