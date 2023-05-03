The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, including the county's Animal Shelter team, Board of Commissioners (BOC), and Animal Shelter Development Team have been working on securing a new location for an improved and updated shelter.
“After years of research, planning, and hard work, we are excited that the new Animal Shelter building will expand and improve the services that are currently available to our communities and animals” Lincoln County Sheriff Landers said during a briefing May 3. "We are pleased to announce the County is purchasing a property on SW Dahl Ave. in Waldport, as the new animal shelter location."
Landers said the team has been working on reloaction project since the shelter moved to a temporary building in 2019. The County’s long-term plan for the Commons required a new location for the future building of the Animal Shelter.
"The development of a new animal shelter in a spacious and suitable area was prioritized to enhance service to dogs, cats and other small animals in the community," according to a release from Landers office. "Size, facility needs, and construction evaluations helped the county’s new Animal Shelter Development Team review possible site locations. To gain multiple perspectives and input, the county and the design team engaged local stakeholder groups throughout this process.
With animal care, facility requirements, and local stakeholder input in mind, a variety of sites were identified and reviewed. Land requirements for constructing the new animal shelter had to meet several criteria, the release states.
Through this process, the Animal Shelter Development Team and stakeholders identified and examined eighteen sites. Sites were located throughout the County including Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, South Beach, and Waldport. After each site was assessed, the property on SW Dahl Avenue in Waldport was identified as the recommended site.
"Our team, stakeholders, and members of the local veterinary community agreed it was the best option out of the sites reviewed," Landers said. "This two-acre plot offers plenty of space to build a facility to meet our current needs, with the option to expand if needed in the future."
The next steps include creating and finalizing plans with architects and collecting construction bids. The timeline for construction to begin is fall of 2023 with the goal of the new facility opening in fall of 2024.
The sale price of the property is $175,000. The News Guard has reached out to Lincoln County officials to find out the cost for construction and for maintenance of the new animal shelter and how the project will be paid for.
The team for the new site and building included:
- County Administration
- County Counsel
- Sheriff’s Office
- Public Works
- Planning Department
- Surveyor’s Office
- Assessor’s Office
- Treasurer’s Office
- Finance Department
Volunteers and Community Organizations
- Animal Shelter Volunteers
- Oregon Coast Humane Society
- Friends of the Lincoln County Animals (FOLCAS)
More information and updates about the project can be found on the Lincoln County Website.
