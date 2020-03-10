An experienced practitioner skilled in primary care and reproductive health has been named the first associate medical director at Lincoln Community Health Center (LCHC).
Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Amber Gross will now supervise the five other providers delivering care at six of the LCHC’s locations.
LCHC is the division of Lincoln County Health and Human Services that cares for the physical and mental needs of patients of all ages. In her new role, Gross will supervise the clinical staff at four school-based health centers and two primary care centers while looking at ways to continually improve the quality of care that is delivered.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Ms. Gross for the past five years and really admire the skilled, compassionate, and dedicated manner in which she approaches patient care,” explained LCHC Director Rebecca McBee-Wilson.
The nurse practitioner has cared for LCHC patients since 2015, when she moved to Lincoln County for the job. In the past few years, students and adults have received her expertise mostly in the Lincoln City community clinic and in health centers located in Taft and Newport high schools. With five years under her belt, Gross has a vision of what the future can hold at LCHC.
“Over time we have had changes, but now we have some new management and new providers and that means more consistency. This is a great opportunity to start initiating some changes that that will benefit our patients, the providers, and the community,” she explained.
Gross earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso and her master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She has been certified as a family nurse practitioner since 2009.
LCHC is recognized as a tier four patient-centered primary care home by the Oregon Health Authority, which means the organization has met a high standard of care that is well-coordinated and is centered on patients and their health goals and needs.
That recognition and other health-related initiatives require more capacity within the management team at LCHC, which is why the position of associate medical director was created.
“As we further develop our leadership team, it is important to have another clinical voice in the conversation. In the role of associate medical director, we not only have someone who will manage our physical health providers, but someone who is also a working clinician and can offer that particular perspective,” McBee-Wilson noted.
For her part, Gross is pleased to do work that will impact both the organization and the patients.
“I don’t think people realize all of the services we provide in primary care and school-based health,” she remarked. “We can be your primary care provider. We can manage chronic conditions, make appropriate referrals, manage diseases and acute illnesses, and basically fulfill the things you need in a family provider,” she added.
LCHC sites are available people at all income levels, including those with private insurance, those with Medicare or Medicaid, and those without any coverage at all.
Gross will continue to see patients while she gradually takes on her new duties as associate medical director. She looks forward to being more involved in shaping policies and developing clinical practices that will benefit the community in the long run.
To learn more about the medical services provided by LCHC, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs.
