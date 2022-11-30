Dave Broderick is the new Lincoln City Police Chief.
Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza announced the appointment this week to police and city department staff. The appointment follows former LCPD Chief Jerry Palmer's retirement in August.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$80.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:15 pm
Dave Broderick is the new Lincoln City Police Chief.
Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza announced the appointment this week to police and city department staff. The appointment follows former LCPD Chief Jerry Palmer's retirement in August.
Read the announcement attached.
"The City Manager took the time she felt was necessary to perform an in-depth look at internal candidates first," Lincoln City Executive Assistant Michael Phillips told The News Guard. "During this time, continuity of service and operations was well-maintained by the Interim Chief (Broderick), as well as the entire team of solid and effective leadership in place at the Police Department."
Phillips said Legarza conducted an in-depth review of Broderick’s leadership and qualifications for the position, including conducting interviews and reviewing dozens of references and recommendations.
"Taking the time to understand his leadership qualities by working with him as the Interim Chief solidified her decision," Phillips said.
Broderick is expected to take the oath of office at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Lincoln City Police Department in the LCPD Community Room, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road.
Palmer promoted then Sgt. Broderick to Lieutenant in charge of patrol and detectives in August 2018. Broderick had been a Lincoln City Police detective assigned to narcotics and he was previously with Newport Police.
Palmer said he based the promotion on Broderick’s work ethic and the organization and leadership skills that he has demonstrated though the years.
“He brings a fresh energetic perspective to that position,” Palmer said in an interview wit The News Guard following the promotion. “He is a hard working, ethical person and he is one of the most respected investigators and uniformed officers in our county.”
According to Philips, the currently adopted salary range for department heads is: $98,000 - $125,000 annually. The benefit package is currently the same for all staff—both union and non-represented, and includes both city-paid and voluntary coverages:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.