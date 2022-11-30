Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Dave Broderick is the new Lincoln City Police Chief.

New Police Chief

Lt. Dave Broderick has been appointed as the Lincoln City Police Department Chief. This is a photo from 2018 when Broderick was promoted to Lieutenant.

Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza announced the appointment this week to police and city department staff. The appointment follows former LCPD Chief Jerry Palmer's retirement in August.

Download PDF Police Chief Announcement
0
1
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be celebrating the holiday with a real Christmas tree or with an artificial tree?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.