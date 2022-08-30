The veteran-led global disaster response organization Team Rubicon (TR) has launched a wildfire recovery operation to support Lincoln County residents who continue to endure impacts of the September 2020 Echo Mountain Fire.

The operation was scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 25 and run to Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Recovery Work

Team Rubicon volunteer sawyer Preston Covey saws through selected areas of the timber at Otis during the recovery effort.
Saw Maintenance

Team Rubicon Greyshirts doing saw maintenance in the Otis area of the Echo Mountain Fire during the recovery work.
Training and Guidance

Team Rubicon Greyshirts recapping the day and receiving training/guidance from saw boss Harry McQuillen.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you recently purchased a firearm for personal safety protection?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.