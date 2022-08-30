The veteran-led global disaster response organization Team Rubicon (TR) has launched a wildfire recovery operation to support Lincoln County residents who continue to endure impacts of the September 2020 Echo Mountain Fire.
The operation was scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 25 and run to Wednesday, Aug. 31.
TR Echo Mountain Incident Commander Matt Akers said the group has come to Otis to support the wildfire recovery effort in Lincoln County.
“Our objectives are to help remove some of the downed trees in the Otis area and our goal is to get through as many as we can in the six days that we will be here,” Akers said. “Our hope is just to help the community get back to some of the normalcy that they might have experienced before the fire hit.”
To date, about 135 families have returned to their Otis properties, but more than 160 families continue to live elsewhere, some in hotels, shelters, or temporary rentals, others with friends and family, according to published reports.
About the operation
Akers said Greyshirts (highly skilled volunteers) are deploying from all over the West Coast. Responders include a team of sawyers (chainsaw operators) to remove dead, down, and down-hazard trees from over 20 properties.
“We understand the road back home has been a long one for so many families displaced by this wildfire," he said. "The Greyshirts deploying this week are well trained, prepared, and mission-focused on serving the community of Otis.”
The Cascade Relief Team has been a critical part of the Otis recovery since the 2020 fire. The group was founded and is led by Executive Director Marc Brooks.
“There’s one critical thing we don’t have – that's sawyers who can come in and safely remove these trees so we can get on with the recovery,” Brooks said. “We’ve worked with Team Rubicon on a number of operations and this is one of their specialties. They come in and get it done.”
“We understand the volunteer base has been working pretty tirelessly for the last couple of years following the fire,” Akers said. “Additional assistance and some of our specific skill should help accelerate the recovery process. The additional resources gives Otis and the county the ability to get all the work done efficiently. Our main objective is to support the homeowners and their properties.”
Akers told The News Guard that the recovery work can be dangerous.
“Yes, it is dangerous,” he said. “We mitigate that with a lot of our safety protocols and training programs.”
Project cost
Akers describes Team Rubicon has a donation driver organization with donors ranging from corporate sponsors to individuals.
“One story I like to tell is of a grandmother who has donated a portion of her social security check each month,” he said. That’s a pretty common thing so we are able to raise money that way. The efforts here are all volunteer, so every greyshirt that is here is her to serve the community free of charge and there is no cost to the homeowners.”
Akers estimated the cost to the Rubicon Team conducting the Otis recovery effort would be $15,000, mostly for food, vehicle rentals, and vehicle and equipment fuel.
Team Rubicon’s assistance was requested by the Lincoln County Long-Term Recovery Group, a non-profit collective of community-based and faith organizations devoted to recovering from disaster and building community resilience in Lincoln County.
Allyson West is executive director of the group. She said local volunteers consistently show up in strong numbers to advance the recovery in Otis.
“What we need right now is skilled help, a reprieve for our local volunteers,” West said. “Team Rubicon’s work will help us kickstart the next stage of our ongoing recovery.”
Akers said there are roles for almost anyone who wants to help.
“Our Greyshirts are an inclusive bunch," Akers said. "We’re veterans and civilians, working or retired. We're emergency responders, construction workers, accountants, CEOs. Our backgrounds and interests are pretty diverse.”
Akers said the volunteer effort to help communities, such as Otis, recover from disaster is a “sense of purpose.”
“It is the ability to come together and work together as a team and being a beacon of hope,” he said. “The resiliency of the community is the biggest takeaway for everyone. The people of Otis are not alone. There are people outside this area who care about the community and the recovery process.”
Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally.
