Five thousand carp have been introduced to Devils Lake as an effort by the Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) to rid the Lincoln City lake of elodea, an invasive weed.

Into the Lake

The grass carp are transferred from a large truck through a plastic tube into the water.
Fish Delivery

A crew oversees the introduction of the grass carp from a large truck positioned on the edge of Devils Lake.

"It is our biggest battle against elodea," DLWID Board member Tina French said as she watched a crew release the carp through a white plastic shoot connected to a large truck.

Grass Carp

Grass carp feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams.
Devils Lake

Devils Lake is a 3-mile-long body of water approximately 21-feet deep just northeast of Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
