Five thousand carp have been introduced to Devils Lake as an effort by the Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) to rid the Lincoln City lake of elodea, an invasive weed.
"It is our biggest battle against elodea," DLWID Board member Tina French said as she watched a crew release the carp through a white plastic shoot connected to a large truck.
The project took place June 7, on the side of the lake at the Blue Heron Landing.
The carp will be used as part of DLWID’s vegetation management plan by eating up as much elodea as possible. Elodea canadensis, an invasive aquatic plant that grows in fresh water, has sprung up all throughout Devils Lake over the past year, according to French in an earlier published interview in The News Guard.
“We knew we were going to have a vegetation issue, that’s why we came up with a vegetation management plan,” French said. “We did not know it was going to go from zero to one hundred like it did. On May 1st last year, we were like what is this stuff and where did it come from. By Mid-August it was in every corner of the lake. It started at the Devils Lake Park and Boat Launch, so we’re assuming it came in on a boat from out of the area. Elodea is an issue all over the West Coast, not just a Devils Lake issue.”
French said the introduction of the carp to improve the lake health is in conjunction with a mechanical harvester has an effort to keep the lake open for recreational uses.
“The harvester basically cuts the weeds and makes it so that people can access the lake, but it is not the long-term solution,” French said. “We figure we need about 17,000 of the carp to control the level of vegetation in Devils Lake. We want some vegetation for the healthy ecology of the water.”
French said the DLWID battle is getting more fish to continue the lake health project.
“That means we will have to have an annual maintenance management plan, with what we believe will be about 1,500 fish, but we don’t know yet,” French said.
The DLWID is working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) after the agency allowed a rule exception to have the introduction of the carp at Devils Lake.
“But the ODFW is very concern about the grass carp, which is not a native fish,” she said. “So, they are being very strict about the use of the carp. We are hopeful that we can shorten the amount of time to reevaluate this project so that we won’t lost the battle.”
French said Devils Lake represents $1.4 billion economic impact to Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke also attended the June 7 project and said she is encouraged with the DLWIUD efforts.
We have lots of weeds for the fish to eat and hopefully that will reduce the problems with the weeds and make the lake more useable,” Wahlke said.
Background
Grass carp are a species of fish that are commonly found in large rivers in China and Russia.
These fish feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, according to information released earlier by the DLWID.
A well-fed grass carp can grow up to 29 inches in length and weigh over 20 pounds in less than two years. The average lifespan of a grass carp is between 10 and 20 years old. Grass carp, like all cold-blooded animals, feeding rates are determined by water temperatures. Their optimum feeding levels are typically found in water temperatures between 70- and 80-degrees Fahrenheit, making spring and summer the best time frames for stocking.
The grass carp were introduced into the United States in the early 1960s as a method of vegetation control. However, it was quickly discovered that grass carp reproduce at an alarming rate. In the 1980s, researchers and commercial producers began producing sterile grass carp by manipulating the number of chromosomes in their genes.
Triploid sterile grass carp started being used as a safer means of vegetation control.
Oregon law requires that any usage of sterile grass carp for vegetation control be verified and documented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
