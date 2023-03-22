The Oregon House Behavioral Health & Health Care committee chose not to schedule a hearing for HB 3312, the Alcohol Harm Reduction Act by the Friday, March 17 deadline, effectively overlooking and killing the legislation.

No Price Hike

“It’s a sad day in Oregon when the Legislature has an opportunity to address one of the largest Behavioral Health crises affecting our residents and does not give it the time of day.”

Teri Morgan, Oregon Recovers Co-Chair Teri Morgan

Sponsored by Rep. Tawna Sanchez, Rep. Travis Nelson and Rep. Lisa Reynolds, the Alcohol Harm Reduction Act was designed to reduce Oregon’s alcohol addiction rate from 12% to 5% by temporarily and marginally raising beer and wine taxes to fund immediate access to detox and treatment, pay for primary prevention programs and provide law enforcement with increased resources to address Oregon’s addiction crisis.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more or less for the future?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.