Lincoln City’s new police chief acknowledges he didn’t see himself as chief following his last promotion.

LCPD Chief Dave Broderick

“It never was my end goal, to be honest with you, when Chief Palmer promoted me to Lieutenant four or five years ago,” Dave Broderick said. “Just helping him build what we have built over the last couple of years, kind put that drive into me and I just wanted to make sure that I was able to be around and still be a part of it. To protect what we have built. To make sure our vision stays the same.”

Door Marker

The official door marker at LCPD.
