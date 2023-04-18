A Lincoln County Sheriff's K9 has helped capture a fleeing suspect.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 15, Lincoln County Sheriff Office (LCSO) deputies responded to the area of SE 14th Street in Lincoln City to assist the Lincoln City Police officers in locating a fleeing felony suspect who also was known to have an existing arrest warrant.
The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Harris of Lincoln City, had bolted from law enforcement earlier in the week during another investigation.
LCSO Deputy Zachary Akin and his partner, K9 Deputy Ghost, tracked Harris for over an hour through commercial and residential areas down into densely vegetated terrain near the outskirts of Devils Lake.
K9 Ghost located Harris burrowed deep into the marshland south of Devils Lake. Arriving law enforcement officers ordered Harris to surrender and he again attempted to flee farther into the marsh.
K9 Ghost was released off leash and Harris then decided to surrender to law enforcement. Akin recalled K9 Ghost without the use of physical force.
Harris complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without further incident.
Harris was the suspect in a Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) burglary investigation last week, according to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.
In addition to the active warrant for his arrest, Harris was charged with one count of Burglary in the First Degree, First Degree Criminal Trespass , two counts of Escape in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. As of April 18, Harris was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
K9 Ghost is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd from Wardenburg, Germany. He joined LCSO in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.