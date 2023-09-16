The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has begun major renovations to its indoor galleries, paving the way for improvements and new additions.
OCAq’s Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries close Sept. 5 to the public in preparation for the remodel. Coastal Waters will remain open until a later date.
Construction is expected to conclude by summer 2024. Visitors can look forward to new exhibits, improved traffic flow, and updated interpretive signage in both English and Spanish.
Alongside the existing galleries, OCAq will also construct a new space dedicated entirely to sea jellies, housing Oregon-native moon jellies, Indo-Pacific blue blubber jellies, and more of the otherworldly invertebrates.
During the galleries’ temporary closure, visitors will continue to have access to the rest of OCAq’s exhibits and features, including its Nature Play Area, education-focused Discovery Zone, and freshly remodeled Moon Jelly Café.
Many of the gallery animals will be relocated to OCAq’s Passages of the Deep, an underwater tunnel that snakes through three ocean habitats, allowing returning guests to remain familiar with some of their favorite species.
The News Guard reached out to the OCAq's Communications and Marketing Specialist Courtney Klug for insight into the latest project at the Newport facility.
The News Guard: What is the total cost for this project?
Courtney Klug: The total cost for this renovation is approximately $11M. These projects comprise phase 2 of the Aquarium’s Capital Campaign, which has a total goal of $32M, of which we’ve raised $28.7M.
Completion of these projects is thanks to contributions from major donors, including the State of Oregon, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth’s Fresh Markets, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings and Aquarium Volunteers.
The News Guard: Why are these projects being done?
Klug: Gallery improvements will give way to new exhibits, better traffic flow, and updated interpretive signage in both English and Spanish. In expanding our collection and improving our galleries, guests can see eye-to-eye with even more of the ocean’s most unique creatures.
The News Guard: Specifically, what are the new additions planned?
Klug: The Aquarium’s Rocky Shores gallery will feature new life support systems to maintain expanded and upgraded tanks throughout the gallery. Sandy Shores is being outfitted with a newly remodeled touch pool to increase its capacity and provide even more opportunities for visitors to meet and greet sea stars, urchins, and other intertidal creatures.
The greatest change will take place in the former Coastal Waters gallery, now reimagined as Connected Coasts. The new gallery will feature a new mangrove exhibit, seamount exhibit, and revamped habitats highlighting how the Pacific Ocean connects the Oregon coast to incredibly diverse animals and biomes.
The News Guard: What is the OCAq's annual average attendance?
Klug: Average attendance is approximately 450,000 visitors per year.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have:
Klug: While two indoors galleries are closing, there’s still plenty to see! The rest of our exhibits and features remain fully accessible, including our Nature Play Area, Discovery Zone, and newly remodeled Moon Jelly Cafe.
During the renovation, many of the indoor galleries’ residents will be relocated to OCAq’s Passages of the Deep exhibit, an underwater tunnel snaking through three ocean environments, allowing returning guests to remain familiar with some of their favorite finned friends.
Folks can view feeding times, a day event schedule, and other resources to help them get the most out of their Aquarium visit at aquarium.org/visit.
As a non-profit organization, ticket sales and memberships directly support the care of the Aquarium’s animals, from sea otter meals to life support systems. By supporting the Aquarium, our visitors make a direct difference in the lives of coastal locals and visitors, our animals, and wildlife in need of urgent care.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road in Newport. Learn more about OCAq’s current projects and progress at aquarium.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.