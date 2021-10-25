At 11:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020, the Echo Mountain Complex Fire was reported four miles east of Lincoln City.
The wildfire erupted quickly and spread fast, burning 288 homes, 339 other structures and displaced 1,500 people, according to Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
After the fire was extinguished, rebuilding began. Now, those who helped their neighbors during the devastating blaze are being recognized.
North Lincoln Professional Firefighters and the North Lincoln Volunteer Association held a special association meeting Oct. 11 in Otis to give what they described as much deserved recognition to the community members.
North Lincoln Professional Firefighters Association Treasurer Eric Maetas said Ryan and Nathan Knott used their own resources when they noticed the need.
“They had multiple water tenders out throwing water at anything hot,” Maetas said. “There were times we were notified of a need and by the time we got there the Knott's had already arrived. We have had many community members come to us with stories about how the fire was getting close to their homes or property and just in time the Knott's arrived and saved everything.”
Maetas said that was was not an isolated incident.
“The two spent countless hours on the fire line without being asked to and without asking for recognition.”
Otis Market owners Gary and Jason Uppal have also been recognized for their service during the wildfire.
“They kept the market open for responders using their own generators and fuel,” Maetas said. “On top of that, they were out in the water tenders with the Knott's assisting anywhere they could.
Rose Lodge Market owner Baldeve Singh runs his business directly across from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) Station 12.
Rose Lodge Market is located across Highway 18 from our Rose Lodge Station 12. Station 12 was North Lincoln Fire's main operations point. The Rose Lodge Market was kept open to provide goods to locals and responders.
“Singh and his family also cooked and handed out countless meals to responders,” Maetas said.
Dan and Danielle Clanton are both former North Lincoln Fire volunteers and the owners of The Grill 1646. During the fire they provided meals to members of the community who were displaced and responders, Maetas said, adding the two also assisted other agencies by helping remove animals from harm's way and finding them shelter.
“Nancy Oksenholt has always been a supporter of North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Echo Mountain Complex Fire was no different,” Maetas said. “Throughout the course of the fire Nancy coordinated food distribution for the fire crews and victims of the fire. She ensured that crews out on the fire line and crews in town working extra hours to ensure our district still had coverage did not go without.”
Michael Long grew up on Highland Estates. His family lost homes during the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
“Michael brought a food truck from Lake Steven's Washington down to the Otis Fire Station, Station 13, and provided food over several days to make sure responders to our fire were fed,” Maetas said.
Resources were stretched thin during the wildfire, Maetas said.
“For the first few days of the Echo Mountain Complex Fire we were unable to get support from outside agencies due to the severe weather, downed trees and other fires happening in Oregon,” he said. “None of these people had to be out helping. They all chose to do it. Without their hard work and support the outcome of the fire could have been much different. On behalf of all North Lincoln Fire, Thank You!”
