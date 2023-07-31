Wildfire Season

Crews work to contain the Flat Fire in Southwest Oregon. It is one of the wildfires still burning in Oregon as of July 31.

Crews were able to contain a wildfire that broke in south Lincoln County last week.

The Sams Creek Fire Evacuation Level 1 notice was lifted.

