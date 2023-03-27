Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she expects to sign a historic affordable housing and homelessness solution legislation package into law this week.
During her One Oregon Listening Tour visit to Lincoln County Friday, March 24, Kotek acknowledged the multimillion-dollar package is part of the effort to deal with what has been described as the state’s top priority.
She said the next step is gaining recommendations from members of the state’s housing advisory council, which expects to submit its report in the beginning of April.
“They are going to be coming up with a plan, saying removing the red tape, bring more people into the finances and the construction,” Kotek told reporters during a media gathering following the Lincoln County tour. “I am very impressed by the collaboration of the legislature. It’s pretty impressive. We all have to pull together.”
Other priorities
Kotek said beyond affordable housing and homelessness, there is the connective piece of mental health and addiction that Oregon will need to address.
“We need to make sure if you are suffering or you are addicted, that you have a place to go (for treatment),” Kotek said.
The state also needs to focus on schools and students, on literacy, and to make sure students can catch up on reading, according to Kotek.
“So, we are very much focused on that,” she said. “The opportunities and the challenges are always the same. If you can bring the right people together, and seek their ideas, and have the resources, that’s the effort. So, part of my job is to make sure that all the money that we do have is working and going in the same direction so we can help people. Sometimes it is about coordination. Sometimes it is about resources.”
Reaching all Oregonians
Kotek also stated that she supports the News Guard’s efforts as the publication prepares to launch a newspaper for the local Hispanic community.
“It is something that I have been thinking about, but I don’t know what the role of the state could be,” she said. “I do know that local newspapers, press outlets, are important to local communities and publications that can reach specific audiences is really important. We are going to have to talk about it, maybe with the newspaper association. When I see a paper go under, that’s not good. It is so important for a community’s communication. It is how we stay connected. We lose something in our democracy when we don’t have our local newspaper.”
Before the media session in Lincoln City at the end of her Lincoln County tour, Kotek met with Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke and other local dignitaries to discuss local issues.
Wahlke told the News Guard that she urged Kotek to direct that state to be more flexible when disturbing funding.
“We need to be allowed to spend state money where we need it,” Wahlke said. “And to have flexibility with our transient room tax. We have more lodging tax money in our budget then we have in property taxes, and we are so restricted on how we can spend it.”
Wahlke said Kotek told her, “She is working on it and that flexibility is one of her goals.”
Kotek said she wants to work closely local city government to make sure they have the resources they need.
“I want to make sure that when money is moving to the counties, that they are working with their with city partners to solve problems,” Kotek said.” I want to support the good, unified partnerships.”
Wahlke said Kotek’s trip underscores the Governor’s knowledge “that things are happening in Lincoln City, and she wanted to hear about them.”
“She also is recognizing the true needs of rural communities, like Lincoln City,” Wahlke said.
During the Lincoln County tour, Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson participated in four activities to hear diverse perspectives on the governor’s priorities, including behavioral health, education, and housing.
The tour began at the Greater Toledo Aquatic and Community Center, led by Toledo Mayor Rod Cross. When Governor Kotek served as Speaker of the Oregon House, she advocated for the center to receive $3.3 million in lottery bonds to support the renovation of the community pool.
Cross spoke about the construction challenges of Toledo’s landscape and the town’s role as a stronghold for workforce housing in Lincoln County, a legacy the town is fighting to preserve.
Kotek than traveled to the Rogue Bayfront Public House for a working lunch with Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson, Newport City Councilor Beatriz Botello and Lincoln County School Superintendent Karen Gray to discuss a range of local and regional issues.
Their next stop was Phoenix Wellness Center in Newport, a recovery support organization founded by four members of the Siletz Tribe. The center is open six days a week with staff on call 24/7 for crisis response.
After a tour of the facility, the Governor and the First Lady sat down with clinicians, outreach workers, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers and others. The group had a focused conversation about recovery, the importance of peer support, and how their community has reimagined the role of law enforcement as a partner in behavioral health care.
During the governor’s visit to Newport, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Karen Gray met with Kotek and stressed the need for adequate statewide child care. Gray also urged the governor to seek out an experienced educator from Oregon as the next deputy state school superintendent.
“We need a person who won’t back off,” Gray said, “and who supports diversity, equality and diversion, and someone approachable.”
The day concluded with a tour of Coastal Phoenix Rising in Lincoln City, a Project Turnkey facility. In 2020, Kotek fought to allocate $65 million for Project Turnkey to acquire motels and hotels to use as non-congregate shelters for people experiencing homelessness or displaced by wildfires.
The Governor and First Lady heard from housing advocates and Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke about the challenges of increasing affordable housing in an environment with a high volume of vacation rentals and limited buildable land.
Kotek said beyond her commitment to visit every Oregon county in her first year in office, she wants to return to Lincoln County, and she wants to hear from all Oregonians.
“I am a governor for the whole state,” she said. “If people email me and let me know that they need help, I see those, I get reports from staff, we do the best we can to make sure they are connected to the services they need in every part of the state. That’s my job. Working hard to make it all happen.”
Kotek said she is also taking away valuable learning opportunities with her statewide visits.
“That is very good feedback for me so I can go back to our state agencies with those details,” she said. “Our job is good customer service. These little pieces that come to me in these conversations are very important.”
As she left Lincoln City, Kotek said she is inspired.
“The First Lady and I are inspired, and we are excited. That’s why we got into this job,” Kotek said. “We love this state and know things can be better, no matter what the challenges. We signed up for this. We are here to solve problems.”
