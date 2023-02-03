A rock slide that closed the Siletz Highway at milepost 18 in Lincoln County Jan. 28 has been removed and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) expected the highway to be fully opened Friday, Feb. 3.

The News Guard checked in with ODOT representative Angela Beers-Seydel for the latest details.

Highway 229 Rock Slide

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove the rocks and debris from the highway.
Cleanup

Much of the cliff side at the slide site has been cleared of other rocks and debris.
