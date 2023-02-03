A rock slide that closed the Siletz Highway at milepost 18 in Lincoln County Jan. 28 has been removed and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) expected the highway to be fully opened Friday, Feb. 3.
The News Guard checked in with ODOT representative Angela Beers-Seydel for the latest details.
The News Guard: When will the highway be fully reopened?
Angela Beers-Seydel: We hoped to wrap up Thursday, barring any additional slides. We’re running one lane of traffic with flaggers while we finish work. The road should be fully opened sometime Friday, Feb. 3, once the 200 feet of guardrail damaged by the slide is replaced.
The News Guard: Specifically, what triggered this slide and how much material came down?
Beers-Seydel: This is the largest event at this spot in the past eight years. Approximately 4,000 cubic yards of material fell. Heavy rain triggered this slide, and is usually the culprit here.
The News Guard: What was done to clear the slide?
Beers-Seydel: Some of the rocks that fell were the size of a car and had to be broken into smaller, more manageable sizes with a hydraulic breaker hammer then loaded with an excavator and hauled to a stockpile site. We used 10 dump trucks and filled about 400 truckloads.
The News Guard: What is it about this area that makes it more likely that additional slides will occur?
Beers-Seydel: Layers of sedimentary rock in particular. The slides are most often due to the geological makeup of the area. You tend to see more slides when there’s more moisture and or freezing.
The News Guard: Does ODOT plan any long-term slide prevention projects at the site? If so, what would they be?
Beers-Seydel: There are not currently any planned projects at this site.
The News Guard: What other areas in Lincoln County should drivers and residents know about that are potential slide areas and why those areas?
Beers-Seydel: We’ve experienced slides at OR 18 milepost 1.2 near Otis and have a project scheduled to remove some material from the face of the slide.
U.S. 20 at milepost 2.8 has had substantial activity in the last six months. We installed a catchment area, where there is room made behind a concrete barrier, to keep falling materials off of the road. This helps for the smaller events but larger events can overwhelm the catchment area. These are the most active areas in Lincoln County.
The News Guard: What is the ODOT recommendation to drivers about these slide areas?
Beers-Seydel: That slides are present and there are no definite triggers of when they may be active. Be aware of potential issues in these areas and drive accordingly.
Also, when we’re cleaning up slides there’s always the potential for more rocks and other debris to fall, which is why we close the road during the day. Sometimes we bring down more rocks and debris as part of cleanup. Working during the day is for everyone’s safety. Before we fully open to traffic, we bring in our geologists to assess the safety and stability of the area.
