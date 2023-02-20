The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has selected Majalise Tolan as the district's new superintendent.
Tolan is currently the LCSD director of secondary education. She accepted the superintendent position Tuesday night, Feb. 14, after the LCSD Board of Directors voted to officially offer her a three-year contract. Tolan entered into an initial agreement for the district’s top education executive after the4 January school board meeting.
“I am just really excited,” Tolan said following the board’s decision. “I didn’t want to be a superintendent. I wanted to be this one.”
Tolan has two decades of education experience and has worked for LCSD for 15 years.
“Having such a selective mid-set where you would want your career to take you and for that to become a reality is really awesome,” she said. “Not a lot of people get that opportunity, so this is really cool.”
Tolan said her dedication and “total believe” in Lincoln County has led her to the new educational opportunity.
“We’ve been here 15 years and we have built our life here, so being able to grow in a profession that I believe in and having a district that works so hard to develop its staff, its teachers, and its administrators, has given me a lot of opportunities to expand my knowledge and prepare me for this,” she said.
Part of the that growth opportunity came from working with current LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray.
“Karen is a total-systems thinker,” Tolan said. “She is excellent at building strategic plans and aligning resources and programs and so, I learned a lot from her in that realm of how you have really strong ideas and how to align strong leadership across the county.”
Tolan described her vision for the district as continuing the trajectory of the board’s strategic plan and finding the opportunities for positive change.
Implementing the district’s strategic plan is a main priority, according to Tolan.
“That is really first on my mind,” she said. “So, we are not looking to the next great thing, but we are really getting solid on the systems and programs we already have in place, and just digging deeper into those. We just really need to stay the course and follow through with that.”
Tolan has already set her first-year course.
“In my first year, I want to continue to build partnerships across the county as I get to know more about the strengths and opportunities in all of our areas.,” she said. ‘I believe in our staff, students, families, and communities and look forward to collaborating as we continue to prepare our students for their future.”
The challenges ahead, including student health and safety, are all about a well-rounded education, according to Tolan.
“Being able to expand elective and engagement opportunities and also having counselors at each school and having partners at Lincoln County Mental Health and really leveraging all of the parts that we have around us that wrap around our children is a really big priority,” Tolan said.
When asked what she believes students what for their education future in the LCSD, Tolan said the students want an education that prepares them for the future. She said the district continues to offer engagement opportunities for the students to best align classes and other learning efforts.
To address the ongoing teacher shortage, Tolan is hopeful the district will find solutions to the ongoing teacher shortage by working collectively with the current teacher staff.
The district is also facing a student population decline, down this year by approximately 400 students. That decline will reflect a reduction of state education funding.
“We do have declining enrollment,” she said. “It dropped after COVID. We are kind of stable now. But the decline does come with financial implications. So, that is definitely one thing we will have to look at as we go into our budget development. The teacher shortage, substitute shortage, bus driver shortage, all of those are stressors and we will have to continue to work on them and be able to support and retain the staff that we have.”
Following the board meeting, LCSD board chair Liz Martin said the board is excited to hire an established, knowledgeable educator from within the district.
“It is an amazing opportunity,” Martin said. “Majalise will continue our mission of increasing student achievement and the other goals in our strategic plan. Her enthusiasm and passion for learning will benefit our students, staff, families and communities in the upcoming years.”
School board vice chair Peter Vince said Tolan is ready to address every initiative, every issue, every concern with directness, empathy, and energy.
“She has a very agile mind, able to jump from one topic to another with competency and inquiry,” Vince said. “She brings people and resources together to develop proposals and partnerships, giving them the best chance for success.”
Current LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said during the past five years, she has worked closely with Tolan and has observed her growth and development as an outstanding educational leader.
“Majalise is knowledgeable, instinctually intelligent, kind, compassionate, and is one of the most hard-working administrators in the district. She walks her talk,” Gray said. “Majalise is an equity champion for all kids and the individual assets each, with their unique cultures and backgrounds, brings to the school district. I now can retire knowing that our precious LCSD is in the best hands to keep us moving forward for kids and families.”
Gray announced her retirement in December after five years as the LCSD Superintendent. Her final day with LCSD is June 30.
Tolan will take office July 1.
Her salary range for the LCSD Superintendent position is under negotiation with the school board. According to Gray, the pay with benefits could be in the range of $165,000 to $175,000.
