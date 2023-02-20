Congratulations!

Majalise Tolan receives congratulations following the school board's announcement that she will be the new LCSD superintendent.

 Courtesy

The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has selected Majalise Tolan as the district's new superintendent.

Tolan is currently the LCSD director of secondary education. She accepted the superintendent position Tuesday night, Feb. 14, after the LCSD Board of Directors voted to officially offer her a three-year contract. Tolan entered into an initial agreement for the district’s top education executive after the4 January school board meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.