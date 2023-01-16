Former Taft High School principal Majalise Tolan has been offered an initial agreement to become the new Lincoln County School District Superintendent.
Faced with three options in their search for a new superintendent of Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors has offered the initial agreement to Tolan, who is the district's current Director of Secondary Education.
As part of the process, LCSD School Board Chair Liz Martin said four community forums will be held in the next month to allow community members the opportunity to share their hopes for the future and hear Tolan’s vision for the Lincoln County School District.
Martin outlined the options before the board during its regular monthly public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, for choosing a superintendent, which included:
1. Accept internal applicants.
Current employees could apply with a resumé, cover letter and participation in community forums.
2. Conduct a nationwide search which would likely require the hiring of an outside company to facilitate
3. Enter into an initial agreement with Majalise Tolan.
Tolan will submit a resumé, cover letter and participate in community forums.
Action taken
Following a discussion in executive session at the LCSD Board of Directors meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 10, the board voted in open session to choose option three and will enter into an initial agreement and set up community meetings with Tolan as their candidate.
As the final step of their hiring process, the LCSD Board will finalize its decision to offer a contract to Tolan at the February school board business meeting.
In the following conversation, Tolan gives the News Guard her insight into the LCSD Board offer.
The interview
The News Guard: Why do you want to be the LCSD superintendent?
Majalise Tolan: We all play a role in the education of our youth including teachers, students, families and the community. The superintendent serves these groups of people, listens, and finds the connections to support the organization and the development of educational pathways. Our family has been here for fifteen years, our children's entire educational career, this is our home.
The News Guard: What would be your top three priorities if you are appointed as the LCSD Superintendent and why those priorities?
Tolan: The LCSD Board of directors has a comprehensive strategic plan that is a priority to continue. Along with following this plan, learning from each community about the opportunities they see for continued growth and making connections across Lincoln County are all priorities upon appointment.
The News Guard: Briefly, what background and experience do you offer that qualifies you to be the LCSD Superintendent?
Tolan: I am currently completing my twentieth year in education, fifteen of those in a leadership role in Lincoln County. I have been both an elementary and secondary principal, appreciate the diverse needs of our county, and love being in the classroom teaching and learning. I have served on statewide leadership boards and committees and have appreciated building community partnerships to better support students and families during my time in Lincoln County.
The News Guard: What will be your message to the community at the upcoming meetings about the LCSD Superintendent position?
Tolan: I look forward to these meetings for a chance to get to hear from all of the communities and share with them my vision for continued progress through continued implementation of the Board's strategic plan and learn about the opportunities each of them sees and wants for their youth.
The community forums will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Toledo Jr/Sr High, Jan. 31 at Taft 7-12, Feb. 1 at Newport High School, and Feb. 2 at Waldport High School.
All forums will take place in each high school library. The public is encouraged to attend.
Current LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray will retire in June.
Follow this developing story at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.