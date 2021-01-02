There are new details following this week's undersea earthquakes along the southern Oregon coast.
Two quakes hit west of the south Oregon Coast late Monday and early Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, but experts weren’t worried about possible tsunamis.
The larger of the two quakes came just after 11 p.m. Monday, about 127 miles west of Bandon and 6 miles below the earth’s surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a magnitude of 5.7.
A second, magnitude 3.2 quake hit nearby around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 115 miles west of Langlois and 4 miles beneath the earth’s surface. Langlois is between Bandon and Port Orford in Curry County.
No large-scale damage has been reported on land from the quakes, but one Coos Bay business owner suspects the events were the cause of a broken window discovered Tuesday morning.
“I just think it was the right vibrations to shatter a window, but not to damage (inside),” said Steve Schneiderman, the owner of Marshfield Mercantile on U.S. Highway 101.
Only one of the building’s windows broke — the others had been newly replaced, Schneiderman said. The building was built in the mid-1960s on pilings, and most neighboring buildings are newer construction.
“I’m suspecting that it was earthquake related,” Schneiderman said. “This is all old dredge fill down here.”
There’s no evidence the break was a result of an attempted robbery, since the building’s motion sensors weren’t triggered, nothing else was moved or taken and no rock or other object was left behind.
Schneiderman said video of the crash, though obstructed by a bookcase, shows the window shattering outward before a nearby hanging frame fell down.
There were no tsunami warnings, advisories, watches or threats following the quakes, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. The center can’t predict when the next tsunami will strike, but can forecast which earthquakes are likely to cause big waves.
Some tsunamis can’t be forecasted in time for an official warning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It recommends watching for other warning signs, like strong earthquakes, a loud roar from the ocean or sudden changes in sea level.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OMI) says those in low-lying areas should move immediately to high ground in case of a tsunami, and that coastal residents should be prepared for two weeks of evacuation.
Following a series of similar tremors in the same region in August 2019, Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo told the Curry Coastal Pilot that the region sees many earthquakes annually.
"But they are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at anytime," she said.
Rizzo encourages people to make a plan to be better prepared for such a disaster.
"It could be buying extra bottled water, extra food and practicing your tsunami evacuation route," she said.
According to the OEM's website, Oregon is earthquake country. In 1993 western Oregon experienced two damaging earthquakes, Scotts Mills (magnitude 5.6) and Klamath Falls (magnitudes 5.9 and 6). Molalla High School and the State Capitol building were severely damaged.
In addition to the historic record, prehistoric evidence for great subduction zone earthquakes, such as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and associated tsunamis have been found in coastal wetlands along the Pacific Northwest coast.
"We must be aware of and take action to prevent the risks that earthquakes pose to our homes and families," the OEM website reads. "We need to prepare for the earthquake before it happens. By preparing now for future earthquakes, we can protect our homes and families."
OEM encourages people to be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks. Businesses have a lot to plan for in order to recover from a natural disaster. This includes getting employees back to work, how to bring computer systems back online, how repairs to buildings will be made, and how inventory will be resupplied.
OEM also recommends that home owners take earthquake preparedness and mitigation efforts, such as having their home seismically retrofitted.
More resources are available on OEM’s website, at
