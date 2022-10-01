Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program.
Oregon became the first state to receive federal approval for continuous health coverage for children under six years old. Also, all Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members six and older will have two years of continuous OHP enrollment, ensuring continuous coverage and access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care.
The waiver will expand health-related social-needs coverage for certain food assistance and housing support and invest in resources to help reduce risks of climate change. It will make Oregon the first state to use Medicaid funding for climate-related needs.
This package of services, called health-related social needs, includes food and housing supports such as rental assistance for up to six months for marginalized groups such as youth in foster care, homeless people, and low-income older adults. State health officials sought federal approval to cover housing and nutritional support services to reduce health inequity and stabilize the circumstances of OHP members whose health is endangered by life disruptions.
Also, the state will supply air conditioners, air filters, and generators to people at high risk who live in regions with extreme weather events.
“Healthcare does not occur in a vacuum,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said. “It’s clear we must look beyond a traditional, siloed approach to truly meet the needs of people, particularly those experiencing complex changes.”
OHP, which is Oregon’s Medicaid program, provides comprehensive health coverage to about 1.4 million Oregonians, more than one-third the state population. States may request federal approval to test innovations in their Medicaid programs. Wednesday’s agreement between Oregon and federal agency Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services renews the state’s waiver through 2027.
“Thanks to this demonstration,” Centers for Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said, “eligible children in Oregon will be able to keep their Medicaid coverage continuously until age six, eliminating potential gaps in coverage and care. The demonstration also invests in the services that people need to address their health-related social needs, such as medically tailored meals and housing supports. We encourage all states to follow Oregon’s lead supporting a whole-person approach to care.”
“Oregon is committed to eliminating health inequity and ensuring that our healthcare system provides optimal health and well-being for everyone in Oregon,” Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said during a media briefing about the federal funding. “This agreement gives us more tools and resources to tackle the problems in people’s lives that undermine their health.”
Allen said the federal program will “eliminate a burden on Oregon communities.”
Danielle Sobel of the Oregon Primary Care Association and Mercedes Elizalde of Central City Concern, a nonprofit that provides housing for the homeless, said the federal funding “ensures that ongoing treatment can be more easily matched.”
“Housing is healthcare,” Elizalde said.
Brown and Brooks-LaSure announced the $1.1 billion Medicaid project Sept. 28. Allen and other state health officials conducted the media briefing shortly after the governor’s announcement.
