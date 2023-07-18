There continues to be reaction following the resignation of Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer, who has resigned following statements he reportedly posted on social media.
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports that Sawyer notified his intention to step down in an email Monday, July 10, to the Newport City Manager and Newport City Council President. The resignation came after a rally in front of Newport City Hall Saturday. July 8 were dozens of community members called for Sawyer to resign.
According to the initial OPB report, since 2016, Sawyer has posted racist memes mocking Mexicans and endorsing former President Donald Trump’s hardline policies on immigration. One post in April made fun of trans swimmer Lia Thomas.
Sawyer told OPB one of the reasons he loves Newport is the community’s diversity and that his public actions and comments represent his true values, not what he says in private.
“These comments were totally separate,” Sawyer said. “They don’t reflect who I am and what I do on a daily basis. They were stupid. They were juvenile.”
Sawyer said he has developed a sense of humor “that some cops have” and that he got caught up in a website where crass comments are common.
“I apologize to the public for this,” he told OPB.
Sawyer served 30 years as a Newport police officer before being elected mayor in 2018. He was reelected to a third term in 2022.
Following the media accounts of Sawyer's social media comments, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners issue the following statement:
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners' statement
As elected officials representing a richly diverse community, we are disturbed and saddened by Friday’s news report that Mayor Dean Sawyer of Newport has for years posted hateful, racist, homophobic, transphobic and violent “jokes” to a private Facebook page. We unequivocally condemn those posts, which belittled and dehumanized the most vulnerable of our friends and neighbors.
More than simply being offensive, the exposure of Mayor Sawyer’s bigoted online commentary makes it harder for those vulnerable people to feel safe or to seek assistance and protection from their local government. This is unacceptable.
To those of our neighbors most impacted by Mayor Sawyer’s behavior on social media: You are a valued, irreplaceable part of this community. You have a place here. Hatred does not.
We also reject the notion that the difficult circumstances encountered in a career in law enforcement contribute to such bigotry. Your Sheriff flatly rejected that notion in his own statement Friday, noting that his office has written policies prohibiting behavior like Mayor Sawyer's.
We know we have a long way to go in achieving real equity for all. We cannot afford to go backward or lose any hard-won trust from historically marginalized communities. Our doors are open to all of you.
The statement was signed by Lincoln County Board of Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson, Commissioner Casey Miller and Commission Clair Hall.
The News Guard reached out to Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke for her reaction to Sawyer’s resignation.
“It reinforces my conviction to be careful how I comment on any social media postings,” Wahlke said. “When I see incorrect information about City business, I am very careful about how I respond. I will continue to do so.
When asked if there is protocol and procedure for the Lincoln City Mayor, members of the Lincoln City Council and of the city staff, concerning the use of social media to post personal comments, Wahlke said the city council has received advice from the city attorney and training from the Oregon League of Cities (LOC) about the appropriate use of social media.
The News Guard also contacted the Oregon League of Cities for a statement, and received the following from LOC Executive Director Patty Mulvihill.
“The LOC provides limited social media training to its member cities through webinars and in-person events, most of which directly relate to legal issues surrounding the use of social media, such as the implications of its use in relation to Oregon’s public meetings and public records laws,” Mulvihill said. “At times, particularly during the LOC’s Annual Conference, sessions taught by social consultants will focus on best practices and the do’s and don’ts of social media.”
The Newport City Council President council president will serve as acting mayor until the council appoints a permanent replacement, according to OPB. The next council meeting was set for July 17.
