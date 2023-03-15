New details posted at 2:30 p.m. March 15
Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke has responded to The News Guard's inquiry about the resignation of City Councilor Elaine Starmer, saying she didn't know what led to Starmer's departure.
"(It) took me by surprise," Wahlke said. "I am disappointment."
Wahlke said the City Council will need to discuss how it will replace Starmer.
Lincoln City Manager Daphnee Legarza also responded to the News Guard and also said she didn't know what caused Starmer to resign, and she too said she was surprised.
In going forward, Legarza said she is planning to prepare an agenda item for the upcoming March 27 Council meeting about the process to fill the vacant council position. Legarza referred to the city charter for the process, which states:
"A vacancy in the council shall be filled by appointment by majority of the council, provided, however, that the council may in its discretion call a special election for the purpose of filling such vacancy. The appointee’s term shall begin immediately upon his or her appointment and qualification and shall continue through the unexpired term of the appointee’s predecessor. During the temporary disability of a council member, or during a member’s absence from the city, the office may be filled pro-tem in the manner provided for filling vacancies in office."
Previous coverage posted at 9 a.m. March 15
Lincoln City City Councilor Elaine Starmer has abruptly resigned.
The resignation came Monday night during the regular city public session. Unconfirmed reports said Starmer was concerned about the council's recent executive session proceedings.
Background
In 2021, Starmer was elected in 2021 to replace Diane Hinton following Hinton’s resignation form the council.
In a statement to The News Guard during her 2021 campaign, Starmer outlined the reasons why she chose to run for the position.
“I was compelled to run because of my participation on the Lincoln City Budget Committee. I was an appointed member for 2019-2021. This year, the issue of revenue shortfalls came up. I believe efforts to increase revenue should be shouldered equitably by the tourism industry that flourishes here and the residents who make their lives here. In our zeal to promote and grow tourism, we’ve lost the balance between caring for residents and caring for tourism. It’s not a matter of one over the other. We simply must do a better job of “thriving together.”
In that News Guard interview, Starmer also talked about her concerns about the city’s long-debated and controversial vacation rental issues.
The VRD code has not kept up with the challenges of the industry and needs to be revisited. There are several chronic VRD issues that could be resolved by brushing up the code. The residents would be happier, the code compliance folks would be happier, I would even venture to say some of the management companies would be happier with improved code language. This is low-hanging fruit.
The News Guard has reached out to Mayor Susan Wahlke and Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza for response about the resignation and what steps are next to replace Starmer. The News Guard also is seeking comments from Starmer.
