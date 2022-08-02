Patrol Services Reduced

Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers has reduced patrol services due to limited staffing and funding challenges.

 Courtesy

The Lincoln County Sheriff Office has reduced patrol deputy response to non-criminal calls for service and certain lower-level criminal complaints.

Deputies began the reduction July 31, focusing primarily on responding to emergency and in-progress calls for service.

