Details are emerging from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners of a proposal to site two winter shelters in Lincoln County.
One shelter would be located in Lincoln City and the other shelter would be in Newport.
According to a release from the Commissioner’s office, the shelters would provide a safe, supervised overnight abode to un-housed people for a full six months, with no temperature or weather condition requirements.
"The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has long helped fund the efforts of local organizations operating winter shelter programs that open when the temperatures outside are forecast to drop below a certain threshold," the release states. "One problem with that approach is that forecasts are often wrong; and even temperatures higher than the threshold – usually 40 degrees – can pose a danger to people sleeping outside or in a vehicle, especially in the wet, windy conditions on the coast."
The Commissioners also point out it the release, that local organizations have largely relied on hotel rooms for use as shelter in recent years, which can be in limited supply depending on the number of visitors to the area. During late February’s snowstorm, all local hotels were booked due to a large annual event in Newport.
Looking beyond the shortfalls
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chair Kaety Jacobson looked to the county's Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero, who previously ran a shelter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help develop a solution.
“We know we face a serious crisis of unhoused persons in this county, even greater than the limited official counts reflect,” Jacobson said. “And our service organizations have long come to us and said the old approach isn’t working.”
At least hundreds of people sleep unsheltered in Lincoln County every night, the release states, including at least 700 children among them, sleeping outside, in tents, in cars, in hotels and “couch surfing” with friends and family.
Romero gave a presentation on the plans during the Wednesday, July 19 commission meeting.
The working plan envisions two shelter facilities, one in Newport and one in Lincoln City, with a full-time program coordinator overseeing both sites. Shelters would be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 1 through March 31 and be staffed by part-time workers. Volunteers would help bolster the ranks.
The county is currently hiring for the program coordinator, who will be under the supervision of the HHS Director, and it is working with the Housing Authority of Lincoln County to locate shelter sites. Anyone with suggestions for possible sites in Lincoln City or Newport is encouraged to contact the Board of Commissioners Office at 541-265-4100 or boc@co.lincoln.or.us.
According to county documents, an example of how to configure a facility given previous pandemic public health spacing suggests it would require an estimated 350 square feet for 9 people, or approximately 2500 square feet for 50 people in any composition of singles, or families. With the need for restrooms and showers along with kitchen and office space, the need for 5,000 to 7,000 square feet for each facility is reasonable.
The cost of standing up one facility serving 50 individuals per night is estimated at $344,000. The cost of standing up two facilities is estimated at $580,000 or $291,000 per facility. Spreading the coordinator position expense across two facilities lowers the cost per facility.
“I am thrilled that we are finally at the point of being able to do this,” Commissioner Claire Hall said following Romero’s presentation.
“There are a lot of good reasons why it should be us to take the leap,” Commissioner Casey Miller said. “I’m confident we have the team to make this happen.”
The News Guard has reached out to Lincoln County Public Information Officer Kenneth Lipp for insight into the winter shelters proposal.
The News Guard: What will be the criteria for siting the shelters in Lincoln City and Newport?
Kenneth Lipp: The most important criteria will be availability. The county has preferences concerning space and amenities, such as shower facilities and a kitchen, but the core criteria is a place we can use to keep people safe from the elements. There are not many spaces available.
The News Guard: Will there be any public meetings for comments about where the shelters will be located? If so, where and when?
Lipp: All commission meetings are open to public comment on any subject, and anyone can submit input to the Board of Commissioners’ office at any time - anyone who knows of a space that might be suitable is encouraged to bring it to our attention. It’s unlikely there will be a public meeting specifically on siting, unless the location/locations chosen are in a jurisdiction that requires a special land use decision, such as a conditional use permit.
The News Guard: Who makes the final location decision for the shelters and when is that expected?
Lipp: The county/county commission will make that decision. The decision will likely be made when the county locates a site/sites and enters a contract with the owner.
The News Guard: How much is budgeted for the two shelters to be developed and operated, and who pays?
Lipp: The total proposed budget for the program is $580,290 the first year for two locations, or $290,145 per shelter. The county has allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the program, some funds have been identified in the existing Behavioral Health budget, grants are being pursued with other organizations, and the county also hopes for some buy-in/contribution from cities.
The News Guard: How many paid employees will be hired and how many volunteers will be needed for the two shelters and what training must they take to be prepared for such a position that will likely involve people with mental and physical disabilities?
Lipp: The target would be eight part-time employees per shelter site, plus one program coordinator overseeing both. The program is designed such that volunteers will not be needed, just desirable.
The News Guard: What security will be provided at the shelters?
Lipp: Part-time workers mentioned above will include security.
The News Guard: Will the shelters offer any referral options for mental and health services and employment options?
Lipp: Yes, this is part of the motivation behind housing the program within the Health and Human Services Department, which has internal primary care, behavioral health, mental health, harm reduction and adult disability services.
The News Guard: What children's services will be offered at the shelters?
Lipp: This shelter program is not designed for unaccompanied children – the county already operates a shelter for unaccompanied youth, Youth TIDES. How families seeking shelter will be handled depends upon the specifics of the facility – if it has separate spaces for families with children, they will be housed separately there. If only congregate space is available, families with children might be placed in hotels.
The News Guard: Who will track the success and/or failures of the shelters?
Lipp: The success or failure of the shelters will be easy to gauge because the goal is simple – to keep people alive during dangerous weather. Success is staying open all winter and reaching everyone who needs the help. Failure is someone dying outside, as we’ve seen far too many times.
The following is additional information concerning the Winter Shelters from Lincoln County:
A Countywide Proposal for Winter Sheltering
Lincoln County, Oregon
PROPOSAL: The purpose of this proposal is to request funding support from the cities/ municipalities/CTFI to, along with the County, contribute towards the development and operation of a daily winter shelter program. If adequate funding is generated, the proposed winter shelter program would be operated by the County, through its Health and Human Services Department, and be available October 1st through March 31st, in two locations in the county (ideally Newport and Lincoln City).
While the county, cities and tribe are working on a strategy for long-term solutions to homelessness, there is recognition that a plan is needed to address the more immediate needs that arise during severe weather conditions, specifically during the winter months.
This proposal identifies the items and funding needed to address this issue including logistical challenges, with overnight staffing, meal preparations, scheduling of facilities.
BACKGROUND: Information available through the National Weather Service suggests that a hypothermia risk exists an average of 90 days a year in Lincoln County. While the current number of unhoused individuals is unknown (the 2023 PIT Count is still being processed), it is known that there was a minimum of 414 unhoused individuals in 2020. In 2019 35% of the unhoused were experiencing chronic homelessness (vs 31% in Oregon) and 67% of our unhoused veterans were experiencing chronic homelessness (vs 43% statewide). And sadly, in school year 21-22, 12.1% (754) of youth aged birth through 12th grade experienced homelessness, with 152 being completely unsheltered. Emergency warming shelters have operated during extreme conditions in both Newport and Lincoln City by non-profit organizations. Both have identified challenges including, but not limited to, the unpredictable nature of the weather resulting in scheduling/volunteer commitment challenges, drug use/sales in the shelter, security issues stemming from conflicts among participants, problems reported by facility sponsors, and lack of overall funding support.
PROGRAM OVERVIEW: The winter shelter will operate from October 1st through March 31st. Proposed hours of operation are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. During the hours of operation, the shelter will be managed and supervised by paid county employees. Two employees will be always present. Through partnerships with churches and non-profit organizations, volunteers will be recruited to provide additional support and oversee specific services that will be made available to participants (e.g., showers, food/snack preparation and distribution, recreational activities). Support from community organizations will also be solicited to secure needed supplies (e.g., shampoo, laundry detergent, snacks, towels, paper products, food from the food banks, etc.…). Partnerships with other government agencies will be developed such as with the County Jail (for food preparation support); County Probation and Parole (shelter cleaning and laundry by community service workers), Lincoln County Transit, local law enforcement (for referrals of unhoused individuals to the shelters, immediate response to disruptive/threat of violence situations, and ongoing safety sweeps of the perimeter), and the Health and Human Services Mental Health Crisis Response Team (for MH crisis situations). Translation and interpretation support will be provided as needed.
Of note, the shelter will provide low barrier/no barrier access to the program. Individuals will not be excluded because of substance use but will be prohibited from using or selling substances on site at the shelter. Additionally, the shelter will not discriminate on the basis of race, gender identity, sexual orientation and/or religion.
FACILITY: The ability to find a facility that can be used a minimum of 6 months out of the year will be difficult in Lincoln County where facility space is limited. Ideally, if funding is sufficient, two facilities will be identified, one in Newport and one in Lincoln City. A review by county staff, determined that countywide, during the winter sheltering of 2022/23, there were a minimum of 50 to 60 people per evening that were supported in the warming shelters each evening. Therefore, each facility should have, at a minimum, capacity to support up to 50 people on any given night (75 if just one shelter is available), and have the ability to house families, and singles including women and men. The facilities will also need to meet ADA standards, and have adequate bathrooms, showers, community space, kitchen facilities, storage, and parking space. Ideally the facilities will be available, not only for the winter shelter, but also to provide office space for staff dedicated to this program and possible use as a year-round day shelter.
An example of how to configure a facility given previous pandemic public health spacing suggests it would require an estimated 350 square feet for 9 people, or approximately 2500 square feet for 50 people in any composition of singles, or families. With the need for restrooms and showers along with kitchen and office space, the need for 5,000 to 7,000 square feet for each facility is reasonable.
PERSONNEL: It is proposed to have a permanent, full time “Housing and Human Services Coordinator,” that manages all shelter activities. While full time throughout the year, primary responsibilities will focus on operating winter shelter facilities between the months of October and through the end of March. April through September will be focused on volunteer recruitment, developing community partnership, supply donations, grant writing, and developing operational policies and procedures.
Additionally, the Housing and Human Services Manager will coordinate the facility personnel. This will include the need for eight (8) additional part time staff per facility (at 2 per shift, 2 shifts per evening, 7 days/week, with each person working 3 to 4 shifts per week). They will be compromised of “Shelter Hosts,” who oversee the shelter operations and act as hosts on day or night shifts, greet guests at the door and provide facility information, and security. Others, along with volunteers, will act as “Meal Coordinators,” arranging for meals for shelter guests and/or “Logistic Coordinators” assigned the task of providing services in support of the shelter operations from shopping for shelter necessities, arranging transportation, etc.…
PROJECTED PROGRAM COST: The cost of standing up one facility serving 50 individuals per night is estimated at $344,000. The cost of standing up two facilities is estimated at $580,000 or $291,000 per facility. Spreading the coordinator position expense across two facilities lowers the cost per facility.
Overview of Budgeted Expenses:
· The program coordinator is proposed to be budgeted at $107,034 (salary plus benefits), based on a preliminary County pay equity education/skills/responsibilities assessment.
· The PTNB staff are budgeted at $21/hour, plus applicable payroll taxes ($146,628 per shelter)
· Food expense is budgeted at $25,000 per facility.
· Miscellaneous expenses are budgeted at $15,000 (e.g., translation expenses, office supplies, supply needs not met by donations, etc., per facility.
· An additional estimate of $50,000 per facility per year is budgeted to cover rent/utilizes.
If you are interested in volunteering to help with the sheltering program or have questions, please contact Lincoln County Public Information Officer Kenneth Lipp at public_affairs@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-4100.
