Canary Rockfish

The canary rockfish.

 Courtesy from the ODFW

The recreational offshore longleader gear fishery daily bag limit lowers from 15 to 10 fish beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 to avoid overharvesting canary rockfish, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

A record estimate of 1,500 recreational longleader fishery trips were taken in July and decreasing the bag limit is needed to avoid exceeding the 62.4 metric ton limit on canary rockfish. Good weather and first-time bag limit of 15 fish per day that began March 1, saw high rockfish harvest.

