Oregon's Most Vulnerable Children

The Child Advocacy and Protection Division (CAP) focuses exclusively on critical legal work for the state's most vulnerable children.

 Courtesy

In Oregon, when a child is not safe to remain at home due to abuse or neglect — either temporarily or permanently — the state has an obligation to step in.

And when the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) does so, lawyers from the Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ) represent them in court proceedings. This legal work is crucial to the well-being of Oregon’s most vulnerable children.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.