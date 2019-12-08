Winter may be the best time to earn your GED, and registration is open now for the Winter Term’s GED program at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC).
“It can be tough for people who work multiple jobs to commit to attending GED classes twice a week in the late summer, when our Fall Term begins, or in the latter part of our spring term, when work schedules get tighter with the busy tourist season,” said Steve Seney, OCCC’s Associate Dean of Academics and Workforce. “Often, these students take advantage of the winter term when their work schedules are most able to accommodate the courses.”
The next GED session starts Monday, Jan. 6 in Newport, at OCCC’s Central County Campus, and on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the College’s North County Center in Lincoln City. There are day and evening classes to choose from in either location.
“The GED test is now fully computer based, and it’s a lot tougher than the test of years gone by,” Seney said. “It’s important to get the right prep work, and our instructors are experienced at preparing students for the tests, focusing special attention on those areas with which each individual student needs the most assistance.”
GED courses are only $20 per term, and scholarship assistance is available for those who need it.
To register or to learn more, visit oregoncoastcc.org/ged-class-schedule, or call 541-867-8501.
Oregon Coast Community College’s Central County Campus is located at 400 SE College Way in Newport’s South Beach district. The North County Center is located at 3788 SE High School Drive in Lincoln City. The College also operates a South County Center on Crestline Drive in Waldport, where OCCC’s Medical Assistant and Nursing Assistant programs are based. Learn more about OCCC at oregoncoastcc.org.
