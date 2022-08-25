Harold Baugus has been appointed as general manager of Chinook Winds Casino Resort by the Siletz Tribal Council.
Baugus has over 30 years of gaming and resort experience, with 18 years at the executive level in Native American Gaming, according to a release from Chinook Winds Casino.
Previously, Baugus was the CEO of Isleta Resort and Casino where he successfully mentored a Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Member in taking over his position.
Baugus has a bachelor’s degree in management/ hospitality. He started his journey in the casino industry in 1995 as a graveyard security officer at a sprung structure, and within nine years was CEO of Gila River Gaming Enterprises. Baugus also served as General Manager for Indian Head Casino and Sherwood Valley Rancheria before taking on the role as CEO with Isleta Resort and Casino.
Baugus brings with him the knowledge, experience, and passion to influence team member growth and resort improvements at Chinook Winds.
“I am excited to be back in Oregon continuing my career at a casino resort with a high commitment to its team members and community," Baugus said. "My goal is to enhance the executive management’s team focus on excellence in service to our guests and community."
The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians opened Chinook Winds Casino in June of 1995. Chinook Winds Casino Resort offers Las Vegas-style gaming, an 18-hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of music’s most legendary stars, three full-service restaurants, and a 227-room ocean front hotel.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City, Oregon at 1777 NW 44th St. and is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.