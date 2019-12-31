As part of Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order to address the health risks of vaping, and to prevent tobacco use altogether, Oregon Health Authority is launching a campaign to help people in Lincoln County and across the state quit tobacco.
“We know that six out of 10 people in Oregon who smoke want to quit, and we’re here to help,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, health officer and state epidemiologist, OHA Public Health Division. “E-cigarettes and vape are not approved ways to quit smoking. A growing body of evidence suggests that long-term e-cigarette use may make it harder to quit smoking.
"Many people who use e-cigarettes also smoke cigarettes. With counseling and approved medication, people can quit for good.”
The OHA campaign, which runs online and on billboards through mid-February, encourages people to contact the Oregon Tobacco Quit Line for free, confidential help to quit smoking, vaping or using any other tobacco product. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for both youth and adults.
People can reach the Quit Line through the following contacts:
• English: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or quitnow.net/oregon
• Spanish: 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-35692) or quitnow.net/oregonsp
• Native Quit Line for Alaska Indians and Native Americans: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), then press “7”
• TTY: 1-877-777-6534
In addition to helping people quit, Lincoln County works to prevent tobacco use, protect people from secondhand smoke and hold the tobacco industry accountable. Local efforts in 2020 are focused on establishing a tobacco retail licensing program, an effective strategy to preventing youth access to tobacco and nicotine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.