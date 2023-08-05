Professional Tire is now operating at 1605 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City following a grand opening July 6 and 7.
The business, which took over Gerber Tire June 1 and is run by husband and wife, Javier and Caitlyn Rivas. The couple has two young children and come from McMinnville where their first store resides.
The couple has a long background in the automotive industry. Javier Rivas spent 20 years working at Les Schwab doing much the same work he does today. His wife also previously worked at Les Schwab for 15 years and has transferred her skills over to their family business.
Javier Rivas is originally from Corning, California, while Caitlyn was born and raised in Bend, Oregon. The couple moved around a lot, spending time in Montana and California before finally finding themselves back in Oregon. According to Caitlyn, the family business is what ultimately brought them back to the state.
Professional Tire got its start in McMinnville by longtime family friend, Jared Lamb who started it as a mobile shop. Lamb ran his business out of a utility trailer that he drove around to customers. The couple signed on to the business and after about two years they were able to open up their first shop.
The McMinnville shop ran for five years before the opportunity to open up a second location presented itself. The couple had just purchased a home in September of last year in McMinnville and commuted an hour every day just to get to work.
“I definitely think that it’s in our future to get over here sooner rather than later,” Caitlyn said.
The couple had not originally thought about opening up a second location until Perry Gerber, of Gerber Tire, reached out to them. He wanted another family-owned store to take over his shop. According to Caitlyn, “[Perry] kind of thought that we would be the perfect fit into taking over his business that he already had.” So, the family agreed and quickly went about setting up their business’s second store.
Caitlyn states that the business has had a great opening.
“The local community here has shown up for sure,’ she said. “It sounds like they’re very appreciative that we’re here. I think a lot of that had to do with Perry too. He had a great customer background and they’re all coming back,” she said.
While Gerber is no longer a part of the business, Caitlyn said he is still very present and available should they ever need to call on him.
Including the Rivas, Professional Tire in Lincoln City employs six people. The automotive business offers a variety of services to customers ranging from wheels, brakes, front end parts, oil changes, general vehicle maintenance and much more.
To learn more about Professional Tire and the services they offer please visit their website: ProfessionalTireOR.com or visit the Lincoln City’s branch Facebook page: facebook.com/ ProfessionalTireLC.
