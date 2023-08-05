Professional Tire is now operating at 1605 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City following a grand opening July 6 and 7.

The business, which took over Gerber Tire June 1 and is run by husband and wife, Javier and Caitlyn Rivas. The couple has two young children and come from McMinnville where their first store resides.

