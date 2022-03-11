The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) is pleased to introduce the newest member of the department’s K-9 unit, K-9 Nix and her partner Officer Cody Snidow.
After a successful three-year career with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Nix joined LCPD in January 2022 when LCSO found themselves without a K-9 handler. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office generously offered to transfer K-9 Nix to LCPD at no cost in the hopes of keeping her working within Lincoln County. With approval from Lincoln City Council and Lincoln City Administrative personnel, the offer was accepted and K-9 Nix joined our department. In addition, K-9 Nix’s fully equipped K-9 patrol vehicle was purchased from the Sheriff’s Office, and has recently been marked with LCPD’s graphics.
K-9 Nix has been teamed up with Officer Cody Snidow, who has been an Officer with LCPD since 2018. Officer Snidow was selected to be K-9 Nix’s handler after completing a thorough selection process. Officer Snidow and K-9 Nix were immediately sent to an in-state, six week long K-9 team certification training course, which is required before the K-9 team can start their patrol duties together. Officer Snidow and K-9 Nix have successfully completed that certification course and will now be patrolling the city together.
K-9 Nix and Officer Snidow will join K-9 Nato and Officer Molly Sears to make up the two Lincoln City K-9 teams. Both K-9s are patrol K-9s and are specially trained in tracking and apprehension. These K-9s are not only used to track and apprehend criminal suspects but can also be used to track and find missing persons as well.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are grateful for the overwhelming support received from the community and its citizens, and from the city council members and city administration who make it possible for LCPD to employ resources such as the K-9 teams to better serve the community.
