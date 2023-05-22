The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) announces the appointment of Boone Marker as its new District Manager.
With an impressive background in community development and a passion for water resource management, Marker brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role.
Marker's career is defined by a goal-oriented approach, complemented by exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. His proven ability to think critically and strategically, coupled with a strong work ethic, has consistently delivered successful outcomes in both team and individual settings. With a focus on program development, planning, and execution, Marker's strengths align perfectly with the objectives of Devils Lake Water Improvement District.
Having served as a Recreation Supervisor for the City of Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Marker possesses extensive experience in overseeing various programs and activities. This includes budgeting, staff scheduling, grant writing, program development, and social media marketing. His expertise in website design and special events coordination will be invaluable assets in enhancing community engagement and promoting the district's initiatives effectively.
Marker's dedication to fostering athletic excellence is evident from his previous role as an Athletic Director at the Boys & Girls Club of Salem, Marion, & Polk Counties. Managing youth sports programs for grades K-12, including basketball, flag football, tackle football, and volleyball, they successfully collaborated with city officials and school districts to secure public spaces for activities.
Collaborating with the Salem-Keizer School District and community partners, Marker successfully implemented initiatives that supported the growth and well-being of youth. His exceptional leadership skills and dedication to safety will ensure that the Devils Lake Water Improvement District maintains the highest standards of service and care.
Marker's educational achievements include a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Western Oregon University, and an Associates of Arts Transfer Degree from Chemeketa Community College. These academic credentials, combined with his practical experience, equip him with a well-rounded skill set to address the complex challenges of water resource management effectively.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Marker is deeply committed to community service. Currently serving on the Board of Directors for Family Promise of Lincoln County and having held the position of President for the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, his involvement highlights his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Additionally, Marker's current CPR/First Aid certification underscores his commitment to safety and well-being.
The Devils Lake Water Improvement District is confident that Boone Marker's appointment as District Manager will lead to new levels of success and progress in managing and preserving the lake and its surrounding community. Marker's appointment is a significant step forward in the district's mission to protect Devils Lake for future generations.
About the DLWID
The Devils Lake Water Improvement District is a special taxing district that is responsible for the management and protection of Devils Lake. The district was established in 1984 and is governed by a five-member board of directors. DLWID provides a variety of services to the community, including water quality monitoring, watershed management, and recreation programming.
The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for the residents of Lincoln City and the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.