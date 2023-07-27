Housing and Homelessness Laws

The new laws signed at the State Capital Building in Salem address the root causes of homelessness and work fast to build more affordable housing, according to a release from the Oregon Senate and House Majority Offices.

Joined by legislators who championed affordable housing and homelessness solutions during the 2023 Legislative Session, Gov. Tina Kotek has signed into law House Bill 3395, Senate Bill 611, House Bill 3042, and Senate Bill 5511.

