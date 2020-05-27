The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 148, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today, May 27.
Oregon Health Authority reported 71 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 4,038.
Lincoln County Public Health announced today Lincoln County has a new case that is considered a presumptive COVID-19 case.
This resident is symptomatic, has had contact with a confirmed case, and is waiting for test results. If this resident does test positive, this new case will bring Lincoln County’s total to 10 confirmed cases.
Lincoln County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
This case is presumptive, which means although Public Health is waiting for official test results, it is reasonable to assume they will test positive based on known exposure to COVID-19 and current symptoms. Public Health and the resident are treating this situation in the same way that a confirmed case would be handled.
The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
At the time of this press release, the OHA website is reporting Lincoln County has 11 cases. This is due to the one new presumptive case mentioned above and one case that is a duplicate case. The correct number should be 10 cases in Lincoln County.
Public Health will continue to update the website and communications as they have more information.
“This case is an important reminder that although the state is starting to reopen, COVID-19 is still in Oregon,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director. “We must continue to follow public health guidelines to keep our families and community safe.”
The best way to protect yourself is to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus. There are easy steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and many types of illness - including the flu - especially to older adults and those with underlying chronic diseases:
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands immediately after. Or, cough into your upper arm.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
Wear a cloth facemask when you go out in public. • Follow the governor’s orders on social distancing.
Follow CDC’s travel guidance.
OHA investigating COVID-19 increase
OHA and local county health authorities are investigating an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business that operates in the Tri-county region and the Willamette Valley. At this time, there is no indication that the outbreak at these locations poses any significant risk to surrounding communities.
The situation remains under investigation as health officials gather more information. OHA expects more positive test results to be included in the state’s case totals over the next few days as test results are completed. More details about the outbreak, including location information, will be made available in coming days.
Weekly Report Notes Continued Increase in Testing, Decrease in Positive Cases
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report was released today, showing that OHA recorded 289 new cases of COVID-19 infection last week, a 26 percent drop from the previous week, while tests reported rose by five percent to 17,214. The percentage of those tests which came back positive fell to 1.7 percent. Percentage positive is a key indicator that epidemiologists track in understanding the spread of the disease. The lower the percentage positive the better. Regrettably, deaths rose by 10 last week, to 148 people (0.3 deaths per 10,000 Oregonians) since the beginning of the outbreak.
New this week in the Weekly Report is a breakdown of where Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The data, which are based on voluntary hospital reporting, show hospitals with 10 or more cases with specific numbers while hospitals with fewer than 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are listed without specific numbers.
Also of note: The COVID-19 Weekly Report has changed the publication day from Tuesdays to Wednesdays, starting today.
