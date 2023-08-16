Following interviews of three candidates, Jan Kaplan has been appointed as Mayor by the Newport City Council, for a term expiring January 2025.
“Although I spent a few years away from Newport, it has been my home since 1999," Kaplan said.
Newport is in the midst of a number of "very significant challenges," Kaplan said, including building a new dam, updating the water treatment facility, addressing climate change, working to prevent homelessness and strategizing to increase affordable workforce housing.
"We are fortunate to have a very cohesive and dedicated city council and city staff. I hope to utilize my leadership skills to address the challenges facing our community, he said.
Background
Kaplan had a long public service career in local government services for mental health and public health, according to a release from the City of Newport. He grew up in The Bronx and graduated from Binghamton (NY) University. He received his Master’s Degree in Social Work (MSW) from Marywood University in Scranton PA. After graduation he worked for the Tioga County (NY) Mental Health Department starting as a therapist and eventually became the County’s Mental Health Director.
Kaplan moved to Oregon in 1999 to become the Director of the Lincoln County Health & Human Services Department. Over the next 10 years he led the development of housing services for people with mental illness and the establishment of the Lincoln County Community Health Center among other accomplishments.
In 2010 he took the position of Health & Human Services Director in Curry County Oregon. In that position he led the establishment of Curry Community Health, a local nonprofit agency that provided Mental Health and Public Health services to Curry citizens after the Curry County Board of Commissioners decided that the county could no longer afford to provide these.
Kaplan served as the nonprofit’s first CEO until accepting a position with Oregon Public Health as local government liaison where he worked closely with local Health Departments and Boards of Commissioners. After retiring he returned to Newport with his wife of 39 years, Trish Canning, who is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at the Siletz Tribal Health Center.
Kaplan was a founding member of the Nye Neighborhood Association and currently serves as President. He was appointed to the Newport City Council in November 2021 and won election as a City Councilor in November 2022. In January 2023 he became the President of the City Council. He has been a performing musician as a bass player and vocalist for many years and currently is a member of Weird Science 2.1, an 80’s rock band. He likens the role of a bass player to the role of Mayor.
“In my view, the Mayor serves to provide a foundation for others to shine,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan has a long history of leadership positions including President of the Oregon Mental Health Directors Association, Chair of the Oregon Public Health Administrators Organization, Vice-President of the New York State Mental Health Directors Association, Chairman of the Mental Health Committee of the National Behavioral Health Directors Association and leadership positions in a number of other organizations.
Kaplan has two adult children and three grandchildren who live in Kent WA.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of former Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer. Kaplan will fill the remainder of Sawyer’s term, which will expire on January 6, 2025.
Duties
- The Mayor presides over and facilitates Council meetings, preserves order, enforces Council rules, and determines the order of business under Council rules.
- The Mayor is a voting member of the Council and has no veto authority.
- The Mayor shall appoint committees and boards as provided by code, ordinance, or Council rules.
- The Mayor shall sign all records of Council decisions.
- The Mayor acts as the representative of the City at all ceremonial events, but may delegate this responsibility.
Council members, including the Mayor, received no pay or other compensation, but may receive reimbursement for attending conferences, or other expenses in accordance with Council Rules.
