Family physician Jay Anderson, DO, has joined Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center. He provides primary care for people of all ages.
He earned a bachelor’s degree at Portland State University and a medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest. He completed residency training at University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine.
Anderson’s love of science and learning led him into medicine.
“Being a clinician is the best opportunity to explore and engage these areas of interest and to serve the people in my community,” he said.
Anderson said he values open communication, and he builds trust with those around him.
Before he became a doctor, Anderson was a technology entrepreneur and started several software companies.
“It has been an interesting journey, and one that I would not trade,” he said.
Anderson has lived in the Pacific Northwest most of his life. Now that his three children are grown, he and his wife are looking forward to living at the coast, where they have enjoyed family vacations for the past 20 years.
“We are pretty outdoorsy,” he said. “There is so much that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. We plan to experience as much as we can!”
In his free time, Anderson enjoys riding bikes, road cycling, gravel biking and bike-packing with his wife.
Anderson is accepting new patients and can be reached at Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center at 541-994-9191.
Tori Smith
Tori Smith, DO, has joined Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center. She provides a full range of health care to children from birth through age 18.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Iowa and a medical degree at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed an internship and residency at University of Illinois College of Medicine.
According to Smith, being a pediatrician is the best job in the world.
“Children are hilarious, witty and honest to a fault, which makes for fun and laughter-filled days,” she said.
Smith provides well child exams, developmental screenings, immunizations, assessments for behavioral concerns, asthma management, school and sports physicals, ADHD evaluation and treatment, neonatal circumcision, breastfeeding support and treatment for childhood obesity. She is also available for acute care visits for colds, flu, strep throat, ear infections and other issues.
Smith said she values the role of the family in supporting children’s health and development.
"I focus on optimizing the health of the entire family and encourage all family members to participate," Smith said.
While providing evidence-based medicine, Smith is studying complementary and alternative practices that can improve health and add to it.
She recently moved from Iowa. She is married and has a “wild and loving” toddler and a sweet puppy.
“Adventure was calling our name, and Lincoln City was the place,” Smith said.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking and exploring with her family, and snuggling on the couch with a good fiction book.
Smith is accepting new patients and can be reached at Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center at 541-994-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.