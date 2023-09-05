The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has begun major renovations to its indoor galleries, paving the way for improvements and new additions.
Beginning Sept. 5, OCAq’s Sandy Shores and Rocky Shores galleries will close to the public in preparation for the remodel. Coastal Waters will remain open until a later date.
Construction is expected to conclude by summer 2024. Visitors can look forward to new exhibits, improved traffic flow, and updated interpretive signage in both English and Spanish.
Alongside the existing galleries, OCAq will also construct a new space dedicated entirely to sea jellies, housing Oregon-native moon jellies, Indo-Pacific blue blubber jellies, and more of the otherworldly invertebrates.
During the galleries’ temporary closure, visitors will continue to have access to the rest of OCAq’s exhibits and features, including its Nature Play Area, education-focused Discovery Zone, and freshly remodeled Moon Jelly Café.
Many of the gallery animals will be relocated to OCAq’s Passages of the Deep, an underwater tunnel that snakes through three ocean habitats, allowing returning guests to remain familiar with some of their favorite species.
Major donors for the project include the State of Oregon, Al Gleason, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, James and Shirley Rippey Family Foundation, Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, John & Nancy Dennis Family, Jim Pattison/Roth's Fresh Markets, Marta & Ken Thrasher, Christine & David Vernier, Miller Family Holdings and Aquarium Volunteers.
Learn more about OCAq’s current projects and progress at aquarium.org.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is located at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.