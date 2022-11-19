Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Concern, but hope comes from journalist and author Sam Quinones about the grim reality that fentanyl and methamphetamine have caused across the United States.

Quinones offered reasons for hope amid a crisis that he said is killing thousands annually.

Seized Fentanyl Powder

During a search warrant executed by Lincoln City Police in late October, officers located heroin, blue fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.