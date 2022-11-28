Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Researchers in the Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering have taken a key step toward improving the lives of patients with epilepsy.

The researchers have developed a sensor system for quickly testing the patient's saliva to see if they have the correct level of anti-epileptic medicine in their system.

Sensor System

A researcher with one of the sensor system devices.
Personalized Drug Dosage
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.