Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a computational model for predicting the resilience of local and regional infrastructure networks and the recovery time for impacted communities following a massive earthquake and tsunami in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Cascadia Subduction Zone

The Cascadia Subduction Zone was the site of an estimated magnitude 9 earthquake in 1700 and is building up stress where the Juan de Fuca Plate is sliding underneath the North American Plate.

The work is important, the researchers note, because some studies predict a 7% to 11% probability of a major quake – a “full-margin rupture” – occurring in the next 50 years along the offshore fault, which extends from British Columbia to northern California.

