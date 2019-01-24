The Lincoln County School district is reacting to the Oregon Department of Education's release of the latest statewide graduation and dropout rates.
The Lincoln County School District showed an overall graduation rate of 81.99 percent for students in a four-year cohort (those who started together as Freshman in the Fall of 2014-15), according to a release from district officials.
Lincoln County School District’s rate of graduation went from 77.5 to 81.99 percent an increase of 4.24 percent. Overall, state averages have gone up by 2.03 percent so our district is following state trends.
Results for each high school 4-year cohort rates
- Taft 7-12 is 78.90 percent an increase of 1.76 percent.
- Toledo is at 79.25 percent an increase of 7.25 percent.
- Newport is 83.83 percent an increase of 4.17 percent.
- Waldport High School is 93.88 percent an increase of 16.38 percent.
Results for Lincoln County Charter High Schools
- Siletz Valley Early College Academy is 84.62 percent an increase of 3.67 percent.
- Eddyville Charter School is 100 percent an increase of 5.88 percent.
- Lincoln City Career Tech is 52.38 percent a decrease of 14.29 percent.
The Lincoln County School District has been on an upward climb for 4 years now.
“We are showing improvement in graduation rates that pretty much correlate with the state percentages and population growth," Lincoln County School Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said. "We attribute the rises in rates to a large focus of creating a caring school cultures last year, along with other supports we’ve put in place district-wide such as graduation coaches, increased career and technical learning opportunities and implementation of AVID (advancement via individual determination) in all our schools.”
Gray said she sees room for growth.
“We need to improve support systems for our homeless students and our English Learners (those students who are not proficient in English during high school)," Gray said. "I want to make sure that all of our students are able to read, write, do math and have career or college choices upon graduation.”
Dropout rates for the Lincoln County School District are at 2 percent, which means that of 1,700 students in the 2014-15 4-year cohort, 34 did not complete the requirements to graduate. The state average is 3.55 percent. The largest number of dropouts in LCSD are among those who are experiencing homelessness and those who are not proficient in English during high school. LCSD identified 280 as homeless and 14 of those dropped out which means 5 percent did not finish and of the 58 identified as English Learners 4 dropped out equating to 6.90 percent.
Governor's reaction
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today commended Oregon students and teachers for an almost seven-point jump in the statewide graduation rates during her administration.
“How our state provides for the needs of our children is a marker of who we are as a community," Brown said. "Every student in Oregon deserves an education that sets them up for success and helps them graduate from high school with a plan for their future. These graduation rates show our work to close opportunity gaps with targeted investments is making a difference in the lives of students. To build on this progress, I am dedicated to re-investing in our schools to bring them back to a level we can be proud of.”
To further improve graduation rates, Brown is proposing a $2 billion investment in education that dedicates $794 million to reduce class sizes in early grades and lengthen the school year, $133 million to fully fund the High School Success (Measure 98) program, $7.7 million for Native American student programs and a $6 million increase for the African American/Black Student Success program.
The two-point jump this year represented the largest change in year-over-year graduation rates since the current data calculation methodology was implemented.
More detail on statewide and district-level graduation and dropout rates released on Thursday, Jan. 24, can be found on the Oregon Department of Education website.
