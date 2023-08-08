There are new reports of cougars roaming residential areas along the Oregon Coast.
A Neskowin resident reported three cougars caught on his front door security camera roaming nearby early Aug. 5. This sighting comes shortly after new reports of cougars at Cannon Beach last week following reports of a cougar spotted at Haystack Rock in mid-July.
Other cougar sights were reported at Nehalem Bay State Park July 13. The park is about 16 miles south of Cannon Beach.
To protect people and allow the cougar to leave the rock and return to its habitat, officials closed the beach. Neighbors were alerted and cougar safety signs posted in the area.
A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria used a forward looking infrared (FLIR) system to help confirm the presence of the cougar and determine if it remained on Haystack Rock. The Aircrew operated while maintaining an appropriate distance to avoid disturbing nesting birds.
Biologists with FWS and the ODFW believe the cougar came down to the rock at low tide Saturday night to hunt birds. They have not before witnessed this behavior at Haystack Rock.
“While the forested areas along the coast are prime habitat for cougars, it is unusual that a cougar made its way on to Haystack Rock,” ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Paul Atwood said. “Their primary food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, other mammals and birds.”
The 235-foot island is abundant with seabirds and sea life in the summer.
Haystack Rock is protected as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and managed by FWS. The area on the rock above the mean high tide is closed to all public use, year-round, to protect nesting and roosting seabirds. From March through September a diversity of seabirds raise their young on Haystack Rock including tufted puffins, common murres, pigeon guillemot and black oystercatcher.
In a separate incident, a cougar was also spotted at Nehalem Bay State Park, about 16 miles south of Cannon Beach. OPRD closed the Loop Trail on July 13 after several reported sightings. There were also sightings on the following Sunday and Monday nights in the park. Wildlife officials said it was not the same cougar that was seen at Haystack Rock.
Cougar populations have been growing in the Coast Range as cougars migrate from denser population strongholds in other areas of the state and seek out new habitat. Their primary prey are black-tailed deer, and recent research with fecal DNA shows higher densities than previously thought. But cougars will pursue smaller prey like rabbits, small rodents and birds.
Cougars are normally elusive and wary of humans. Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity so leave the animal a way to escape. If you encounter a cougar, follow these safety tips:
- Stay calm and do not run away. Running can trigger a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.
- Raise your voice and speak firmly.
- Maintain direct eye contact.
- Pick up children but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.
- If the cougar displays aggressive behavior or does not leave, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.
- In the unlikely event of an attack, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools, or any items available.
