An Oregon State University study finds that traffic congestion is linked to decreased birthweight for full-term babies born to parents living near areas of heavy traffic, such as highways and freeways.

Birthweight Study

Low birthweight can lead to a variety of problems for infants, including trouble breathing and neurological issues, according to researchers.

Though the decrease was relatively small, researchers say the cumulative effect of stop-and-go traffic on top of baseline air pollution from cars and other environmental contaminants could have significant consequences at the population level, affecting up to 1.3 million babies per year based on location.

